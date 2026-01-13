NFC Notes: Saquon Barkley, Nakobe Dean, Jaelan Phillips, Commanders, Eagles

Commanders

The Commanders have requested to interview Panthers Mike Bercovici for their QBs coach position on OC David Blough ’s staff. ( assistant QBs coachfor their QBs coach position on OC’s staff. ( Jordan Schultz

Jeremy Fowler reports that the Commanders have requested to interview Falcons assistant D.J. Williams for their QB coach position.

Eagles

Eagles RB Saquon Barkley shared his thoughts on the team’s disappointing end to the season.

“It’s been a common theme for us this year,” Barkley said, via Eagles Wire. “We haven’t done a good enough job of playing complete football, putting two halves together. Sometimes, you get into this moment and (think) we’ll just figure this out. And it just caught up to it. It’s been the same thing all year.”

Eagles

Following a disappointing end to the season off the Super Bowl year, the Eagles have a handful of notable contributors set to hit free agency. Backup RT Fred Johnson is among those, and he said the opportunity to play will be a driving factor in his decision.

“Trying to figure out what that looks like. When, where, how, how much. And go from there,” Johnson said, via Zach Berman of The Athletic. “Obviously, this my home team. This is where I want to end my career, but you never know how things play out. And I feel like I played myself into a role that is more than just a backup, more than just a guy. I feel like I’m a starter in this league, and I feel like I showed that. I don’t know what the future holds, but the first rights to anything is Philly.”

Philadelphia OLB Jaelan Phillips was acquired midseason and had a strong impact on the team. He expressed his love for the organization and outlined his desire to remain in a competitive environment.

“I have a family now, a kid on the way, so you think about that, but I want to be on a competitive team and an environment where I love the guys I’m around and love the organization that I play for,” Phillips said. “I feel that here. So, we’ll see.”

Eagles LB Nakobe Dean was clear about his desire to remain with the team and is confident in his ability to return to form consistently.

“Of course, I’d love to be back. They know that. I’ve told everyone that,” Dean said. “We’ll see if I’m back or not. But I want to be back for sure. … I strive out there to be the absolute best linebacker in the whole league. I’ve shown that can happen, that it can be that way, even with me coming back from the knee and splitting reps.”