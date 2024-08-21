NFC Notes: Sean McVay, Kyler Murray, 49ers, Cardinals, Rams

49ers

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan was impressed with QB Joshua Dobbs in their second preseason game and implied the competition for the backup job with QB Brandon Allen is close.

“Yeah, I thought they both did well with the reps they were given,” Shanahan said, via Jordan Elliott of NBC Sports Bay Area. “Dobbs got to play a little bit more and I thought he did a real good job leading on some of those drives. When Brandon came in, he did the same. It was very similar to last week. The games have been tight, the practice have been tight. So, it’s a good problem we have right now.”

Shanahan noted S Talanoa Hufanga will not return to practice this week but he can still make the 53-man roster to play Week 1 against the Jets. (Matt Maiocco)

Cardinals

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray has had a full offseason to learn the nuances of a new offense after missing the first part of last season. Arizona HC Jonathan Gannon is impressed with Murray’s play and understands how hard it’s been with the timing of his injury.

“Physically and mentally, I mean, he looks damn good. He looks damn good,” Gannon said, via Kevin Patra of NFL.com. “You know, ’cause you gotta think, he played really good football for us; he had never taken a snap in this offense until Atlanta (in Week 10), you know what I mean, his first game back.”

“I mean, he had a couple of weeks of practice leading up to that, but no offseason program, no training camp. No however many games we played without him. A couple weeks of practice and then, you’re going, ‘Let’s play football.’ So, I think from a mental and physical standpoint, right now where he’s at, to even when he got back last year or even where he finished last year, I think he’s leaps and bounds ahead.”

Rams

Rams WR Tutu Atwell has had an inconsistent role since joining the team in 2021. Los Angeles HC Sean McVay said his role is undecided but highlighted his vertical ability and fit at any receiver position.

“Yeah, to be determined,” McVay said, via Cameron DaSilva of the Rams Wire. “The value Tutu provides is that he knows – because he’s so smart, he can play all three of our receiver spots. We’re obviously a heavy 11-personnel outfit. He brings the dynamic trait of being able to stretch the field vertically.”

“What a lot of people learned last year is he has good aggressive hands. He plays big for a guy that measures smaller. He is got good length and catch radius. He’s making catches away from his frame on in breaking routes in between the numbers. He has a lot of different things that he can provide. I’ve seen him compete in the run game. It is to be determined and the value that he provides are some of those traits and the understanding of where he fits whether he is playing F, X or Z.”