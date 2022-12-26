NFC Notes: Sean Payton, Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks

Rams

Rams TE Tyler Higbee became the franchise’s all-time leader in receiving yards, touchdowns, and receptions by a tight end on Saturday with QB Baker Mayfield throwing him the ball. Higbee noted that Mayfield has proven that he belongs in the NFL after his performance against the Broncos.

“The guy’s a competitor,” Higbee said, via Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com. “He’s a good quarterback. He belongs in this league, and he proved that today.”

Rams HC Sean McVay says the Rams will appeal the league’s decision to suspend G Oday Aboushi for one game after his post-game scuffle with Broncos OLB Randy Gregory . (Jourdan Rodrigue)

The game between the Rams and Chargers has been moved to 4:25 PM ET on CBS. (Tom Pelissero)

