NFC Notes: Sean Payton, Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks

Cardinals
- CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson reports former Saints HC Sean Payton is a top coaching candidate and has an affinity for the Chargers and Cowboys, and would also consider the Cardinals.
- NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reports Cardinals DL Trysten Hill suffered a knee sprain against the Buccaneers and is day-to-day.
Rams
Rams TE Tyler Higbee became the franchise’s all-time leader in receiving yards, touchdowns, and receptions by a tight end on Saturday with QB Baker Mayfield throwing him the ball. Higbee noted that Mayfield has proven that he belongs in the NFL after his performance against the Broncos.
“The guy’s a competitor,” Higbee said, via Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com. “He’s a good quarterback. He belongs in this league, and he proved that today.”
- Rams HC Sean McVay says the Rams will appeal the league’s decision to suspend G Oday Aboushi for one game after his post-game scuffle with Broncos OLB Randy Gregory. (Jourdan Rodrigue)
- The game between the Rams and Chargers has been moved to 4:25 PM ET on CBS. (Tom Pelissero)
Seahawks
- Seahawks HC Pete Carroll notes third-round OT Abraham Lucas will have an MRI on his patellar tendon, as will TE Will Dissly and S Joey Blount. (Michael-Shawn Dugar)
