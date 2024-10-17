NFC Notes: Sean Payton, Jadeveon Clowney, Buccaneers, Panthers, Saints

Buccaneers

Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles says he’s starting to see the identity of his team take shape after a week in which the team endured an early departure from Florida due to Hurricane Milton and weathered a 27-point second quarter on the road from the Saints to win 51-27.

“Right now, it’s just resiliency,” Bowles said via the Associated Press. “Us coming back and forming toughness in the second half and learning off our mistakes,” Bowles continued. “If we can eliminate the penalties and eliminate shooting ourselves in the foot — which we are cutting down more and more — I think we have a chance to be a very good team.”

Panthers

ESPN’s Dan Graziano highlights Panthers OLB Jadeveon Clowney as a potential trade target for teams ahead of the deadline, though he needs to recover from his shoulder injury first.

as a potential trade target for teams ahead of the deadline, though he needs to recover from his shoulder injury first. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler says the Panthers haven’t been overly eager to trade WR Diontae Johnson so far.

Saints

The Saints are set to face off against Sean Payton with the Broncos in Week 7. Veteran LB Demario Davis said they cannot get sidetracked by facing their former head coach and understand it’s an important game regardless of the storyline.

“It’s an important game in the season and we’ve got to have it,” Davis said, via the team’s official site. “I think it’s two teams that are playing in an important game, just for the regular season. So, I think the backstory is going to have to take a backseat just for the challenge of getting a win.”

New Orleans gave up 594 yards in their 51-27 loss to the Buccaneers in Week 6. Cam Jordan feels it was an “embarrassing” display.

“Five-hundred-and-ninety-something friggin’ yards in a game. Embarrassing,” Jordan said.

Saints TE Juwan Johnson said they are “desperate for a win” after dropping the last four in a row.

“I think we just need to win, man. I think we are desperate for a win. Losing five games straight is just not something that I even want to utter anymore or utter at all … because we need to win,” Johnson said. “I think the city is in need of that. We are more than in need of that. So yeah, we’re desperate.”