NFC Notes: Stephon Gilmore, Hendon Hooker, MarShawn Lloyd, Lions, Packers, Vikings

Lions
- Per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Lions QB Hendon Hooker is fighting for the backup job with QB Nate Sudfeld and needed another strong preseason showing to win the job.
- After Saturday’s preseason performance where Hooker went 12 for 20 with 114 yards, a touchdown and an interception, Lions HC Dan Campbell said he thought Hooker got better. He added it’s instructive to see how Hooker bounces back from plays that might not go his way: “That’s encouraging. That’s how you grow.” (Eric Woodyard)
- Campbell mentioned Lions RT Penei Sewell and RB Craig Reynolds are “good” with their injuries. However, he’s “not too sure” about how long S Ifeatu Melifonwu will be out. (Kyle Meinke)
Packers
- ESPN’s Rob Demovsky is optimistic about the Packers’ chances of seventh-round QB Michael Pratt clearing waivers and landing back on the practice squad after QB Sean Clifford seemed to hold Pratt off for the backup job.
- Demovsky writes the “expectation” is for third-round RB MarShawn Lloyd to begin the season on injured reserve for the Packers as he recuperates from another hamstring injury.
- Packers WRs Malik Heath and Grant DuBose have been in a dogfight for the final spot on the roster at receiver, and Demovsky picks Heath in his final projection.
- Per Demovsky, there’s a feeling internally in Green Bay that the top backup tackle is not on the roster right now. The team signed veteran OT Andre Dillard but could cut him and bring him back after Week 1 to avoid guaranteeing his salary for the whole year.
Vikings
- According to Howard Balzer, the Vikings hosted RBs Mohamed Ibrahim and John Lovett for tryouts and signed Ibrahim.
- Minnesota CB Stephon Gilmore‘s contract has $3 million in incentives. The first $1 million is from playing time, as he will earn $250k for playing 70 percent of defensive snaps, $500k for 80 percent and $1 million for 90 percent. (Ben Goessling)
- If the Vikings make the postseason and Gilmore hits a playtime incentive, he will double the amount earned.
- Gilmore needs at least three interceptions to unlock the playtime incentives. He will earn $1 million if he makes All-Pro first team and $500k for All-Pro second team.
