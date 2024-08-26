NFC Notes: Stetson Bennett, Mike Macdonald, 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

49ers second-round CB Renardo Green said he’s comfortable both out of the slot and as an outside cornerback but prefers to play outside given the choice.

“I did it in college: inside, outside,” Green said, via NBC Bay Sports Area. “I primarily played outside, though. So I would say I’m more comfortable outside. But I can do it all, so wherever the team needs me, that’s where I’ll be.”

Rams

Rams HC Sean McVay confirmed that QB Stetson Bennett will be No. 2 on the depth chart while veteran QB Jimmy Garoppolo serves his suspension.

“He did a good job,” McVay said of Bennett. “I think he got a body of work in terms of both of those games going from wire to wire. I think he’s done really well in some of the practice settings. And when you do look at it, you’re obviously very fortunate to have Jimmy that will be coming back on Week 3, but he’s done enough that we feel good about him for those first couple weeks.”

McVay expects LG Jonah Jackson to start taking some reps next week. (Jourdan Rodrigue)

Rams GM Les Snead revealed that LB Omar Speights has "made the 48" not just the 53-man roster. (Adam Grosbard)

Seahawks

Seahawks CB Tre Brown gained weight this offseason in an effort to “play bigger.”

“I feel good,” Brown said, via Seahawks Wire. “I’m at 195 lb., it’s kind of heavy for me, you know I’m usually at like 189 lb. but 195 is a really good weight for me. I can still run at that weight, so I feel pretty good.”

Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald did not have many details on the knee injury suffered by OLB Uchenna Nwosu against the Browns but noted he would undergo testing on Sunday: “Not sure yet. We’ll get him looked at tomorrow. We’ll probably know more in the next couple of days.” (Brady Henderson)

Macdonald also mentioned that DL Dre'Mont Jones could be back soon: "It's looking positive and we're optimistic with Dre'Mont. We'll see this week how many reps he gets and how we ramp it up." (Henderson)
New Seahawks LB Michael Barrett said the Seahawks talked to him throughout the draft process and mentioned they were interested in signing him if he went undrafted. He is now reunited with Macdonald, who coached him at Michigan: "Feels like I'm in Michigan again trying to go get another championship. That's the goal. Feels back at home, honestly, the defense I played for the last three years." (Curtis Crabtree)

could be back soon: “It’s looking positive and we’re optimistic with Dre’Mont. We’ll see this week how many reps he gets and how we ramp it up.” (Henderson) New Seahawks LB Michael Barrett said the Seahawks talked to him throughout the draft process and mentioned they were interested in signing him if he went undrafted. He is now reunited with Macdonald, who coached him at Michigan: “Feels like I’m in Michigan again trying to go get another championship. That’s the goal. Feels back at home, honestly, the defense I played for the last three years.” (Curtis Crabtree)