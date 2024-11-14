NFC Notes: Talanoa Hufanga, Abraham Lucas, 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

When taking a look at 2025’s top potential free agents, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler writes the 49ers’ “bloated contracts” at several positions could factor into whether they re-sign CB Charvarius Ward .

. Fowler points out San Francisco has six different players set to carry over $20 million cap figures in 2025, while another 10 carry at least $10 million.

With LB Dre Greenlaw , Fowler thinks his performance for the remainder of the season when he returns from injury will dictate whether he returns.

As for S Talanoa Hufanga, Fowler believes the safety market this offseason will help determine whether he stays in San Francisco. There are several notable players scheduled to be available and if that drives the price down, it will help the 49ers keep Hufanga.

Rams

The Rams offensive line struggled in Monday’s 23-15 loss to the Dolphins, giving up four sacks in the process. Sean McVay explained they identified a lot of alignment mistakes and things to correct.

“It didn’t seem very … it seemed like, you know, I want to be able to look at the tape,” McVay said, via Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic. “But there was a lot of things that were not in alignment with what we’re looking for. That’s why you hear us talk about the importance of continuity. Got a lot of respect for that defense, they did a nice job, but there (were) too many things that just seemed like we were off and never gave ourselves a chance and it’s not exclusively on the line.”

As for OL Steve Avila and G Jonah Jackson returning to the lineup, McVay said they wanted to get a look at both players.

“Both Steve and Jonah were ready to go,” said McVay. “You know, wanted to be able to see what that looked like. You never know, exactly. But we always try to do what we think is best. This will be some good film to be able to look at and see, ‘What do we think is the best way to put guys in the right spots to give them a chance to be successful — and ultimately, our offense?’”

Seahawks

Seahawks RT Abraham Lucas has yet to appear this season as he recovers from knee surgery. Mike Macdonald intimated Lucas could return for Week 11 against the 49ers.

“I think that’ll help us,” Macdonald said, via Michael-Shawn Dugar.

Macdonald said they are looking to “alleviate some pressure” on their guards and called it a “team effort” to improve at the position.

“We can do some things schematically to alleviate some pressure on (the guards),” Macdonald said, via Michael-Shaw Dugar. “It’s a team effort on that front. … But we expect those guys to keep improving. We’ve shown we’re willing to shake it up if we need to.”

As for fourth-round LB Tyrice Knight, Macdonald said they plan on getting him more playing time.

“We expect (Knight) to keep improving as a player,” Macdonald said. “He’s going to get a lot more reps now. So, just try and take his game to the next level and do what he does: make tackles, play good, solid football for us. Looking forward to seeing what he does with the opportunity.”