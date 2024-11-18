NFC Notes: Taysom Hill, Erik McCoy, Darren Rizzi, Falcons, Saints

Falcons

Per Tori McElhaney, Falcons CB Kevin King was evaluated for and found to have a concussion before being ruled out for the remainder of the game on Sunday.

Saints

Saints linebacker D’Marco Jackson was fined $5,912 for Unnecessary Roughness (use of the helmet), S Tyrann Mathieu was fined $11,255 for Unsportsmanlike Conduct (taunting), and FB Adam Prentice was fined $6,278 for Unnecessary Roughness (leg whip).

Saints QB/TE Taysom Hill became the first player since 1971 to tally 50 receiving yards, three rushing touchdowns, and one pass completion in a single game. (Katherine Terrell)

became the first player since 1971 to tally 50 receiving yards, three rushing touchdowns, and one pass completion in a single game. (Katherine Terrell) Hill was the first non-running back in NFL history with more than 125 rushing yards and three touchdowns in a single game. (NFL345)

Per Nick Underhill, the “initial belief” is Saints C Erik McCoy‘s groin injury isn’t too serious.

Saints

Saints Swiss army knife Taysom Hill had a massive game in Week 11, rushing for 138 yards with 50 receiving yards and three total touchdowns. New Orleans interim HC Darren Rizzi talked about how impressed he is by Hill and mentioned their dialogue to get him more involved leading up to the game.

“He’s kind of an ageless guy,” Rizzi said, via ESPN’s Katherine Terrell. “He certainly doesn’t look 34. He looked more like a 24-year-old today, that’s for sure. We’ve got to be smart with the usage and the play counts and all that stuff, and we can’t just sweep it under the rug — his age — but man, I think the reason he has success is because of what he does for the whole calendar year: his preparation, his nutrition, all those things. We looked at some other games this year when Taysom was active and I think collectively felt like, yeah, we’ve got to get this guy the ball more and get him more involved.”

Rizzi on the performance by Hill: “Kudos to Taysom for responding. No surprise. That’s Taysom. I know he was pissed at halftime. He’s the poster child for resiliency. I’m certainly happy as heck we have that guy on our team.” (Katherine Terrell)