NFC Notes: Terrion Arnold, Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears

Heading into their Week 6 clash back in Washington, Bears CB Tyrique Stevenson reflected on his “Fail Mary” where he was jawing with a fan right before Washington QB Jayden Daniels completed the game-winning touchdown. Stevenson admitted it’s going to be a tough play to live with for the rest of his life, but appreciated his teammates’ support in the aftermath.

“It was harsh,” Stevenson said, via ESPN’s Courtney Cronin. “It hurt my feelings. That’s the best way I can explain it. It just hurt my feelings being a football player and having one of those mistakes that’s going to linger around. Even when my son grows up, I’ve got to explain that to him… It definitely hurt. But just use it as fuel.”

“I put a bad play on film. The best thing they could do was come around and put their arm around me and be like, ‘We got you.’ That’s what they showed me all last year.”

Stevenson is expecting the Commanders fans to try and get in his head after the famous moment, but he’s ready to prove to his teammates he’s grown from the moment.

“Going back to a hostile environment, they’re going to do their best job to rattle me as much as they can. The best thing I can do is come out here and show these 10 guys I’m locked in and ready to go.”

Lions

Lions CB Terrion Arnold is out indefinitely with a shoulder injury, but it seems like he avoided anything significant and could be able to return this year. Arnold is remaining positive and focusing on getting back on the field as soon as he can.

“Right now, I’m just trying to stay as positive as possible,” Arnold said, via Benjamin Raven of MLive.com. “I feel like with those different opinions and having different people look at it, like my second opinion went very, very well. Like I said, just trying to stay positive on it. . . . I don’t know how many weeks. My body heals fast. But just trying to get on the field with my teammates as fast as possible.”

Packers

Packers HC Matt LaFleur said “that’s a major concern right now” when talking about K Brandon McManus ‘ quad injury. (Matt Schneidman)

said “that’s a major concern right now” when talking about K ‘ quad injury. (Matt Schneidman) McManus said he’s feeling better and plans to play on Sunday, per Weston Hodkiewicz.