NFC Notes: Terrion Arnold, Bears, Lions

Bears

Bears HC Ben Johnson said second-round WR Luther Burden III won’t practice on Thursday and called him day to day. (Brad Biggs)

said second-round WR won’t practice on Thursday and called him day to day. (Brad Biggs) He continued on Burden: “I’m hopeful it’s just a few days.” (Kevin Fishbain)

Johnson also revealed second-round DT Shemar Turner has an ankle injury and is being evaluated. (Biggs)

has an ankle injury and is being evaluated. (Biggs) Chicago RB D’Andre Swift on seventh-round RB Kyle Monangai: “Great addition. He don’t really lack anything from what I’m seeing. Confident in his style of play, real low to the ground, great catching the ball out of the backfield. Solid, real solid.” (Courtney Cronin)

Terrion Arnold

Lions CB Terrion Arnold believes that there won’t be much time until he is one of the league’s best cornerbacks, citing the experience he gained as a rookie.

“It’s coming,” Arnold said, via the team’s website. “Once you get one, they just start coming. I watched tape every day thinking about the plays I could have made and I’m one of those guys who just wants to be a perfectionist. You chase perfection you won’t fall short of it.”

Lions DC Kelvin Sheppard spoke on CB Terrion Arnold‘s development heading into year two: “Arnold took a huge leap in my opinion this offseason. He progressed during his rookie year but he’s come in not only this offseason but this training camp looking like a different guy. His body is more developed. But also, from the neck up, the mental aspect of the game. He’s seeing it faster. He’s feeling the routes faster. That’s a guy I’ve already seen a leap in.” (Tim Twentyman)

Lions

Lions WR coach Scottie Montgomery said that the team will have continued success under HC Dan Campbell, while alluding to certain schematic differences offensively.

“We’re going to do what we do here from Dan more than anybody else — he’s the top of the brain trust,” Montgomery said, via Yahoo Sports. “Everything changes. Nothing stays the same. If it is, the complacency will kill you.”

Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown is confident that the team has the right coaching staff in place to continue their recent success.

“It’s not like we’re going from Ben and AG to some coaches that don’t know anything,” St. Brown said. “Don’t act like we’re bringing in a scrub. These coaches know ball.”

St. Brown added that they’ll be returning a lot of the similar concepts that worked for them last year while adding new wrinkles into the offense.

“We’re not back to square one, but we’re back to square ‘you’re still underdogs,’” St. Brown said. “We feel like we play best when we’re underdogs. We love being the underdog [and it] gives us that hunger, that fight [that] our team is built off. We’re right where we need to be.”