NFC Notes: Terrion Arnold, Ben Johnson, Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears

The Bears approach the regular season without a clear leader for their starting left tackle job despite Braxton Jones returning from a fractured left ankle. When talking to reporters, HC Ben Johnson said they need to see someone “make it clear” that they are the best option.

“This thing has gone on now (for) three-and-a-half weeks, and I said and I’ll say it again, we’ll go as long as we need to go to find the right guy,” Johnson said, via Jon Greenberg of The Athletic. “But we’d like to see someone go ahead and make it clear to us that he is that guy and we just haven’t seen that yet as a staff. There’s been too much up and down.”

Johnson said that second-year OT Theo Benedet has gotten time with the first team in training camp, and he’s making a “strong argument” for playing time.

“He was probably overlooked to start this competition, but the longer this thing’s gone on, there’s a strong argument for what he’s put on tape,” Johnson said.

Bears OL coach Dan Roushar also praised Benedet, saying he’s been among the most improved players along the offensive line.

“There’s a lot of things to really like about Theo,” Roushar said. “He’s had probably as much improvement as any player we have in the group. With that, there’s a lot of things for him to improve on, and he knows that, and we’ve got to work on it. He is working his tail off. He has put himself in a position to go compete for a job somewhere in this group.”

Johnson told reporters that Austin Booker has a knee injury and will be out for a few weeks. (Scott Bair)

has a knee injury and will be out for a few weeks. (Scott Bair) Johnson says LB Tremaine Edmunds has a soft-tissue injury, and it’s not a long-term concern. (Jason Lieser)

Lions

Lions CB Terrion Arnold is entering the second year of his career after being a first-round pick in 2024. Arnold said the largest part of his development has been the game slowing down for him.

“The biggest growth has been the game slowing down,” Arnold said, via Tim Twentyman of the team’s site. “Take one play at a time. Getting in the film room. I feel like I’ve got the best coaching staff in the NFL right now, just as far as me being able to text coach Deshea (Townsend) at six o’clock in the morning, ‘Hey, I’ll be there in 30 minutes. We’re meeting at 6:30.’ JO (Jim O’Neil) getting to the building and he’s already ahead of meeting with the other guys. Just the room that we have, I don’t take it for granted.”

Arnold mentioned that fellow CBs Amik Robertson and D.J. Reed have been instrumental in his progression as a player.

“Those guys literally helped me take the biggest jump,” Arnold said. “Just being on me and making sure I’m a professional. Grooming me to be a leader. Amik (Robertson) going into what, his sixth year? D.J. (Reed) going into his seventh or eighth year. I don’t take that for granted. Just being able to have tremendous guys like that in the room.”

Arnold thinks their entire cornerbacks group is fitting in well together, and they spend a lot of time together off the field.

“We gel well together,” Arnold said. “We just show up and go to work together. It’s a group of guys that all fit in together. We love spending time outside the building together. We love breaking down film together and we’re hard on each other.”

Packers

Packers HC Matt LaFleur said RB Chris Brooks has done a great job of displaying his versatility and value on both offense and special teams.

“There’s nothing he can’t do obviously as a runner but certainly the passing game, as well,” LaFleur said, via the team’s website. “He’s a hell of a protector. He’s got good hands out of the backfield. We’ve put him many times running those choice routes out of the backfield. There’s nothing he can’t do.”

Packers RB Emanuel Wilson said he’s learning from Brooks and reiterated that he’s valuable in multiple facets of the game.

“Chris is a dawg. I’m learning from Chris, honestly,” Wilson said. “He just brings something different to the team. He can play the F (fullback). He can play the H(-back) and he’s a hell of a player on special teams, as well. Having Chris around is wonderful.“