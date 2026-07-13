NFC Notes: Terrion Arnold, Colston Loveland, Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears
- Jeremy Fowler ranked the league’s top 10 tight ends, with Colston Loveland receiving a rank and TE Cole Kmet an honorable mention: “He’s unbelievable,” an NFL coordinator said of Loveland. “A smooth mover with toughness. [ Loveland] could be the Bears’ top receiver next year. Expect to see more two- or three-tight-end sets from Chicago this year.”
- On Kmet: “He’s still a quality player who’s friendly for a young quarterback, good in the run game. They need to find ways to get Kmet and Loveland on the field together.”
- Fowler asked anonymous execs around the league to rank the top offensive tackles, and Darnell Wright was mentioned by an NFL personnel director: “Power and brute strength. He can do whatever he wants on a football field. I don’t see a consistently high motor. That’s the next step for him is getting that up.”
- ESPN ranked the top interior linemen in the league with help from anonymous executives, who listed veteran G Joe Thuney: “He’s losing a little lateral quickness, but he’s so technically sound and tough and sturdy and stronger than you’d think that it doesn’t really matter,” an NFC exec said. “He was awesome last year.”
Lions
- The Athletic’s Melody Gutierrez, Adam Kilgore and Matt Baker reported details of the events that led to the arrest of former Lions CB Terrion Arnold on kidnapping and robbery charges, and ultimately to his release by Detroit, using police reports, body-cam footage, testimony and court documents.
- Arnold and a group of his friends had rented an Airbnb near Tampa for a weekend of partying. Neighbors said there were 20 people going in and out of the residence, and there were complaints about the noise and the marijuana smoke. The host told The Athletic it took three cleaners around seven hours and 20 trash bags to clean the townhome after Arnold checked out. The HOA president told police: “What a weekend. We’re changing the rules because of that.”
- Toward the end of the weekend, Arnold and his associates started to notice that things were missing. They later filed a claim with the police listing the items, including an $80,000 diamond chain and pendant with Arnold’s initials, Goyard and Louis Vuitton bags, four pairs of LV shoes, two Rolexes, multiple firearms and credit cards, Arnold’s cellphone, a bag with $100,000 in cash and finally Arnold’s Bible.
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Arnold asked a neighbor across the street if he could review his security camera footage. This person told the police later on: “He was respectful, he was kind. But his group that he was with were just loud and obnoxious … They definitely came across lower-rent than him. He seemed somewhat professional. I wanted to run into him to just say, ‘This is your image, this is your brand. You got to lose these clowns.’”
- When Arnold’s sister saw that his phone was in Miami, where one of his associates, his driver, had said he was going to be next, he and his group began to suspect them of the robbery. Instead of telling the police, they hatched a plot for two of their female friends to use sex as a lure to get the two men they suspected of the robbery to an apartment where they would be confronted.
- Prosecutors say Arnold and his friend coordinated the plot via text message with the women. Later on, another group chat was created, one that did not include Arnold. Ultimately, the two men suspected by Arnold’s group of the theft were lured to a hotel room and interrogated at gunpoint for over an hour, including being pistol-whipped.
- Prosecutors say one of the women was instructed to stream the assault on FaceTime so Arnold and another of his friends could watch and give instructions. They later arrived at the scene, but Arnold did not enter the hotel room. The two men were robbed and let go. The Athletic writes that police don’t believe they committed the initial robbery.
- Later in the day, after the incident, Arnold told police he didn’t wish to press charges and just hoped the items would be returned; otherwise, he’d explore civil recourse. Months later, he was arrested for kidnapping and robbery. The Athletic notes his defense team is arguing Arnold was not in the room, can’t be connected to the violence and is being targeted because he’s a high-profile NFL player.
Packers
- Jeremy Fowler‘s list of top NFL running backs heading into 2026 saw Packers RB Josh Jacobs receive an honorable mention from an NFC executive: “Still a really quality back but has probably slowed down slightly. Can still hit singles and doubles, but not a lot of home runs as far as explosive plays. Still really good between the tackles.”
- Fowler also had a list of tight ends ranked by anonymous execs, with TE Tucker Kraft being mentioned by an anonymous NFC executive despite his injury: “His speed and [run-after-catch] ability really stand out. He was just scratching the surface before the injury. And he’s a high-level blocker.”
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