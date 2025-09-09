NFC Notes: Terrion Arnold, Josh Jacobs, Micah Parsons, Lions, Packers

Lions
- According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Lions CB Terrion Arnold is believed to have dodged a major injury despite leaving Sunday’s game with a groin issue. He adds S Daniel Thomas broke his hand but will try to play through it with a cast.
- Lions HC Dan Campbell confirmed the news about Arnold, though he admitted it might be tough for him to be ready for Week 2 against the Bears: “I don’t feel like this is serious. I can’t say for certain he’ll be ready to go but I don’t think it’s a serious injury.” (Eric Woodyard)
- Regarding the Week 1 blowout loss to the Packers, Campbell said “there’s nowhere to go but up” while defending the performance of OC John Morton, though he admitted the run game was an issue: “We’ve got to master bread and butter before you get to all the other stuff.” (Woodyard)
- Looking ahead to Week 2 against the Bears and a matchup against former OC Ben Johnson, Campbell pointed out the familiarity cuts two ways: “I think we’re on even playing ground really. It’s the same thing. He knows what we’re about. We know what he’s about.” (Woodyard)
- Lions third-round WR Isaac TeSlaa will have a bigger role going forward after catching his first career touchdown, per Campbell, especially if he’s able to stack healthy weeks of practice. (Tim Twentyman)
- Lions OT Jamarco Jones is done for the year with an injury. (Justin Rogers)
Packers
Packers RB Josh Jacobs said the team’s investment in LB Micah Parsons sent a message throughout the locker room that they’re competing for a championship immediately.
“Yeah, because it let you know we’re trying to win — and we’re trying to win now,” Jacobs said, via NY Times. “That’s important, and we all feel it.”
Packers GM Brian Gutekunst said his only apprehension for making the deal was losing DT Kenny Clark.
“I’m only going to do it if we’re all on board,” Gutekunst told Packers HC Matt LaFleur. “It wasn’t about the draft picks,” LaFleur explained. “Yeah, whatever. It was more about the guy that we were losing. But also knowing, having game-planned against (Parsons), how impactful he can be on the game plan.”
Packers
Packers DC Jeff Hafley was buzzing over Green Bay’s performance in Week 1 — a 27-13 beatdown of the reigning NFC North champion Lions. It felt exactly like a statement win for the Packers and Hafley’s defense, not allowing a touchdown until late when the game was already out of hand.
“I’m excited because that team last year was one of the best teams in the NFL,” Hafley said via Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. “One of the most explosive offenses in the NFL — with receivers, running backs, tight ends and a quarterback. They played hard. I’m proud of how hard we played today. We were physical and flying around and hitting. The guys had fun and we stopped them on fourth down. … Like, it was just fun to watch.”
Hafley also has nothing but good things to say about OLB Micah Parsons so far. He raved about how Parsons has worked hard to catch up after arriving in Green Bay just a week before the season due to the trade, as well as how quickly he’s proven to be a team player.
“Look, I know it’s only been a week, but he’s been incredible,” Hafley said. “For example, most elite pass rushers don’t want to drop into zone coverage. In practice, I called a simulated pressure and he dropped and let R.G. [Rashan Gary] rush. He told me he was willing to do those things — and that’s so cool. He gets it. He knows everyone is going to base their protection on him. He’s willing to drop on a play and set it up for others. Most D-linemen won’t do that.”
