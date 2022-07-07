NFC Notes: Terry McLaurin, Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles

Commanders

Terry McLaurin said he always “felt confident” that an extension would get done after conversations with HC Ron Rivera : Commanders WRsaid he always “felt confident” that an extension would get done after conversations with HC “It was evident they wanted me to be here and I wanted to be here.” ( John Keim

McLaurin said the following of QB Carson Wentz : “During the process he reached out to me. That’s why I can’t wait to get out there and start throwing with him… I’m really excited to see what he does.” (Keim)

: “During the process he reached out to me. That’s why I can’t wait to get out there and start throwing with him… I’m really excited to see what he does.” (Keim) McLaurin added that he wants to make Wentz look good this season: “He is somebody I’ve connected with on a very personal level.” (Nicki Jhabvala)

McLaurin admitted he didn’t enjoy sitting out practices this offseason during talks: “It was weird. I don’t miss practice. I know how important those reps are. … That was really hard for me. But you understand the business and what has to happen.” (Jhabvala)

Rivera said the team “isn’t done” with contract extensions, adding the team has a three-year plan in place. (JP Finlay)

Cowboys

Cowboys LB Micah Parsons and CB Trevon Diggs were two of Dallas’ big breakout performers that fueled the team’s defensive turnaround in 2021. Parsons won defensive rookie of the year as a first-round rookie, Diggs led the league with 11 interceptions in his second season after being a second-round pick. Parsons isn’t ready to put them at the top of the list for best defensive duos quite yet, but he says it’s only a matter of time.

“It’s hard to say we’re the best because I know we’re young and we still make mistakes,” Parsons said via Jori Epstein of USA TODAY Sports. “It’s hard to put us over [Rams DT] Aaron Donald, the greatest defensive player in history, with [Rams CB] Jalen Ramsey. So I won’t do it yet. But I think we can become them or even better if we learn together and stick together.”

Eagles

Eagles RB Miles Sanders called Philadelphia an “All-Star team” while new WR A.J. Brown cooled things down by saying that they have the potential, but aren’t quite there yet.

“He’s excited about what this team could be,” Brown wrote on Twitter. “We all are. But we’re not An All-Star team. We definitely could be with years to come. We have [to] strap up our pads and prove it every year and that’s what we plan to do!”