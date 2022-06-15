NFC Notes: Terry McLaurin, Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders
Commanders HC Ron Rivera isn’t concerned about WR Terry McLaurin skipping mandatory minicamp this week in hopes of getting a new long-term contract.
“We understand what Terry is trying to do, we want him here, he’s going to be here,” Rivera said, via John Keim of ESPN. “We believe in him as a football player.”
“I believe they’re headed in the right direction,” Rivera added of the contract talks.
- Rivera expanded more on the situation on Wednesday: “We’ve been talking with his folks the last week and working on stuff and hopefully taken care of in a matter of time. How much time? Don’t know. It’s never been contentious… Feeling good and confident that at some time this will get done.” (Keim)
- Rivera explained why he viewed McLaurin’s absence from OTAs and minicamp differently than his comments on some of the defensive players last year: “That’s one player (Terry). We’re talking about an entire unit (last year). … We’re also talking about a veteran guy, a guy who has been in our system for a couple of years, who understands our system very, very well. …So I’m not concerned about that. I’m really not.” (Ben Standig)
Cowboys
- Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News notes Cowboys third-round WR Jalen Tolbert got more work at punt returner than any other player, while RB Tony Pollard also rotated in at the position.
- Gehlken adds Cowboys franchise TE Dalton Schultz isn’t holding out, but also did not participate in the majority of practice.
- Gehlken also points out there appears to be a “sizeable gap” between QB Cooper Rush and other backup QBs Ben DiNucci and Will Grier.
Giants
- The Athletic’s Dan Duggan thinks Giants WR Darius Slayton might face an uphill battle for a roster spot, as he’s due $2.5 million in 2022 and doesn’t play special teams. His past production could potentially make him a trade target for another team though.
- Duggan highlights WR Richie James as someone who impressed this past spring and could crack the roster at receiver.
- Duggan notes if Giants WR Sterling Shepard‘s recovery from a torn Achilles has him start the season on the PUP list, that would open up another roster spot at receiver.
- On the offensive line, Duggan writes it looks like the starting five is already set for the Giants, with LT Andrew Thomas, LG Shane Lemieux, C Jon Feliciano, RG Mark Glowinski and first-round RT Evan Neal.
- He adds third-round OL Joshua Ezeudu and fifth-round OL Marcus McKethan should be roster locks as mid-round picks and will compete for the top depth roles initially. Giants OT Matt Peart and C Nick Gates are candidates to start on the PUP list.
- Duggan points out safety and linebacker are two areas the Giants could bring in veteran help closer to training camp.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!