NFC Notes: Terry McLaurin, Commanders, Giants, Eagles

Commanders

Commanders WR Terry McLaurin was recently activated from their Physically Unable to Perform list. Washington HC Dan Quinn said McLaurin is no longer rehabbing and is now conditioning and working on “football-simulated work,” via Nicki Jhabvala.

Commanders LB Noah Brown has missed practice this week because of an undisclosed injury. Quinn said Brown is close to returning: "The arrow is pointing up for him." (Jhabvala)

The Athletic's Dianna Russini says she's spoken to a number of executives with different teams, and none of them have been willing to go higher than $27 to $28 million a year in an extension for Commanders WR Terry McLaurin. The veteran receiver is reportedly seeking north of $30 million annually.

Eagles

Adam Berry is the Eagles’ vice president of operations and strategy, and the twin brother of Browns GM Andrew Berry. He spoke about GM Howie Roseman bringing him to Philadelphia after a 14-year tenure at Goldman Sachs.

“Because it happened so rarely in football in particular, I didn’t know that was necessarily going to be a path,” Berry said, via Zach Berman of The Athletic. “But giving Howie a lot of credit to where he had a vision for the skills that I have developed in the business world. Having played in college, and having a bit of a football background, of how those things could translate to the role that he envisioned for me here. He was the first person to really see that before myself.”

Andrew Berry thinks working under Roseman is the “perfect fit” for the start of his brother’s NFL career.

“I just thought it was a perfect fit,” Andrew Berry said. “This is a guy who grew up a huge football fan, played football, college football, and everything, and had built a career in terms of resource allocation and risk management. I really felt like a lot of the same appeal to him working in financial services could be applied in a role that he was going to take on with Philadelphia, just with a product, if you will, that was a lot more fun. And also just knowing the opportunity to work for Howie, a Hall of Fame GM, a great organization, a place that I knew would be a great training ground for him, with wonderful people. I was just like, ‘Hey, this is pretty unique. … If you think you want to do a career switch, this is about the best opportunity that you could ask for.’”

Roseman said Adam Berry‘s intelligence and passion for football were big factors in his decision to have him join their front office.

“I think that when you’re talking about smart people who have a passion for something, and then when you give them an opportunity to do some things, to test them out, show that they have an instinct for it,” Roseman said.

Giants

Giants HC Brian Daboll talked about LT Andrew Thomas ‘ status: “He’s on his rehab schedule. Working hard to get back as quickly as he can… Day by day. See where we’re at. Make that decision when we think it’s best for us and him.” (Charlotte Carroll)

talked about LT ‘ status: “He’s on his rehab schedule. Working hard to get back as quickly as he can… Day by day. See where we’re at. Make that decision when we think it’s best for us and him.” (Charlotte Carroll) Giants assistant GM Brandon Brown said he has no interest in trading QB Jameis Winston : “I appreciate that people are interested but Jameis is a New York Giant.” (Jordan Raanan)

said he has no interest in trading QB : “I appreciate that people are interested but Jameis is a New York Giant.” (Jordan Raanan) Giants WR Malik Nabers went 11 days without practicing due to what team sources called a minor back problem and “normal camp tightness,” according to ESPN’s Jordan Raanan.

went 11 days without practicing due to what team sources called a minor back problem and “normal camp tightness,” according to ESPN’s Jordan Raanan. Nabers has had his practice participation closely monitored due to a toe issue that could require surgery at some point down the line. He said earlier in camp the team is ensuring he’s ready for Week 1: “Just, like I said, the process is just making sure I’m as healthy as I need to be when it’s time to play ball.”

Nabers returned to practice on Tuesday, as did fourth-round RB Cam Skattebo who has been out a couple of weeks with a hamstring injury. (Art Stapleton)