NFC Notes: Terry McLaurin, Commanders, Giants, Panthers

Commanders

Commanders HC Ron Rivera said that they “intend” to keep WR Terry McLaurin and he’s not at risk of being traded.

“We intend to do this because we believe in who Terry is for us and what he can bring to the table,” Rivera said, via Peter Hailey of NBC Sports.

Rivera mentioned that they’ve been in contact with McLaurin’s representation and it is not a contentious situation with the receiver.

“To give you guys a little tidbit, we’ve been talking with his folks probably the last week and we’re working on some stuff,” Rivera said. “Hopefully, it’ll be taken care of in a matter of time. How much time? Don’t know. But it’s never contentious, I can promise you that. We’re feeling pretty good and pretty confident that this’ll get done.”

Commanders TE Logan Thomas is confident that McLaurin will receive an extension from the organization.

“Terry’s a great dude, a great player, a great kid, a great person — a person I care about a lot,” Thomas said. “Do your thing, Terry. You get what you deserve. The time will come, whether it’s this year, next year or whenever the time comes, he’ll get what he deserves.”

Giants

Giants HC Brian Daboll said that he’s happy with the team’s progress this offseason.

“I think we’ve made a lot of progress from where we started,” Daboll said, via Giants Wire. “When you’re coming into a new place and you’re starting out the way you want to do things, it takes a lot of work and a lot of people in the organization have their hands in it. I think the people in our building have done a fantastic job from the coaching staff to the scouting staff, to the administrators, the staff have really done a good job of buying in on how we want to do things. And then ultimately, it falls on the players and these guys have been tremendous the last four months or three months, whatever it’s been of putting the time and the effort and the energy to improve each day.”

Daboll and Giants GM Joe Schoen overhauled the team’s roster this offseason, cutting nearly $40 million in cap space. Almost half the team will be new to New York as well. Daboll said that the team had targeted very specific types of players.

“We place a high premium on bringing in intelligent players,” Daboll said. “I think we’ve done a good job with that in terms of the free agents that we brought in. And then, the draft process, that’s one of our number one things. Between Joe and his staff and the coaches, we really put a lot of work into bringing in our type of people, which one of the things we’re looking for, smart players. From the day we started to where we’re at, I think they’ve done a really good job of picking up the information and continuing to grow in that regard.”

Panthers

Panthers WR Terrace Marshall‘s rookie season did not go well. But his teammates and coaches have been impressed with how the 2021 second-rounder has responded. Panthers HC Matt Rhule acknowledged Marshall would likely start for the team as their No. 3 receiver and RB Christian McCaffrey said he looks to have taken a leap going into his second season.

“Terrace, to me, has had a massive leap from last year. Not just physically, but mentally, too,” McCaffrey said via the Athletic’s Joe Person. “I know he was dealing with some injuries last offseason. Obviously, coming in as a rookie and not getting that time in OTAs, I know what that’s like. You’re kind of getting thrown into the fire in training camp.”