NFC Notes: Terry McLaurin, Micah Parsons, George Pickens, Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles

Commanders
- Commanders HC Dan Quinn didn’t seem too worried about WR Terry McLaurin‘s absence to start mandatory minicamp: “Sometimes football and business, they intersect. Terry is a fantastic teammate and really puts in the work and wev’e already spent a bunch of time with him this offseason.” (JP Finlay)
- SI’s Albert Breer believes that despite negotiations reaching a negative point, McLaurin and the team will come to an agreement even though he opted to skip mini-camp.
- Washington RB Brian Robinson Jr. wants to stay on the field more in a contract year: “The biggest thing for me is just being available… when I’m healthy and I’m well… I’m hell when I’m well for sure.” (NBC4 Sports)
Cowboys
- Cowboys DE Micah Parsons said he will attend training camp regardless of whether a contract is done, but didn’t specify if he would practice. (Jon Machota)
- Parsons also mentioned he didn’t speak about his contract with owner Jerry Jones on Tuesday during their lengthy conversation. (Machota)
- He was asked if he’s surprised he doesn’t have a deal yet: “Yeah, some people like to take their time more than others you can’t rush the process. (Jerry Jones) wants the deal to go as cleanly as possible. I want the deal to go as cleanly as possible.” (Calvin Watkins
- Cowboys QB Dak Prescott said he’s feeling good physically at this point in the offseason: Definitely do. “As I said, got to start it early. That’s a big part of it. Where I’m at now, feeling great of going into this, I don’t want to say break, but rampup I guess you could say with some family time before we get into camp.” (Calvin Watkins)
- Prescott also talked about the reputation surrounding WR George Pickens:“That’s why I don’t think you should ever really listen to what somebody else says about somebody. I think you should judge everyone, not judge, but find out for yourself who they are and allow them to reveal their character to you.” (Jon Machota)
- He continued: “The guy, he’s been great, he’s been phenomenal. He’s a guy that loves football, loves his teammates. He’s been excited every day that he’s been here. He’s been early. So no concerns on the personal matters of GP and anything about it. Just super excited that he’s on our team. He’s one of us. He’s a brother and it’s just about continuing to grow and make sure we’re putting the best out there. That’s his approach.” (Machota)
- Cowboys HC Brian Schottenheimer also had praise for Pickens: “He comes to work every day with a smile on his face … I’m a big George Pickens fan.” (Todd Archer)
Eagles
- Eagles RB Saquon Barkley shot down any retirement talk: “I don’t plan on retiring anytime soon.” (Zach Berman)
- Eagles OT Lane Johnson envisions a breakout season for OL Jalyx Hunt this year: “I think this is going to be a big year for him. He has all the tools. He’s gained some weight. I think this is going to be a breakout year for him.” (Zach Berman)
