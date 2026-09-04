NFC Notes: Tetairoa McMillan, Billy Bowman, Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers

Buccaneers

Buccaneers fourth-round DB Keionte Scott could find himself in a significant role on the defense from the jump, as he can fill numerous spots on a revamped Tampa Bay defense. After missing a lot of spring practice time with a wrist issue, Scott has made the most of his reps in camp to build a foundation for where he thrives and where he needs to improve.

“Yeah, very appreciative of that, just to get the time in there to get the reps,” Scott said, via the team’s website. “Obviously, in this league, it’s more so about what you see and how many times you’ve seen it. So, to get those reps has been super helpful for me to just slow things down and be able to have some more film time, extra film time and looking at things and seeing where I did right, where I did bad and ultimately helping me change and critique myself.”

Being a slot corner in Todd Bowles‘ defense, Scott takes great pride in being disruptive when his number is called to blitz the quarterback.

“That’s definitely something I prioritize in my game, especially being a DB. Sometimes when you get sent, you know the guys behind you are holding it down. So my goal is to just get back there and cause a mess, just to help those guys back there, too.”

Falcons

Falcons DB Billy Bowman Jr. had a strong start to his rookie year in 2025 before he dealt with a hamstring injury and eventually a torn Achilles, limiting him to just six games. Atlanta HC Kevin Stefanski said Bowman has been taking as many mental reps as possible to stay up to speed while he gets back to full health.

“Billy is right there, making sure that even though he’s maybe not getting a full-speed rep, he’s right in the thick of it,” Stefanski said, via the team’s website. “(Bowman is) making sure he’s not missing out on any mental reps.”

Falcons GM Ian Cunningham is impressed with Bowman’s determination to come back as soon as possible, and feels Bowman has prepared well for his return to the field.

“It’s a testament to him,” Cunningham said. “His work ethic, his resilience, the time in which he’s put into his body to fight to get back.”

Panthers

Panthers WR Tetairoa McMillan is entering his second year at six-foot-four, 220 pounds, about 17 pounds heavier than his rookie-year weight. Carolina HC Dave Canales said McMillan emphasized the weight room this offseason to further improve against press and downfield plays.

“He kinda was just a man on a mission to get stronger to be able to feel that power in his game. That really is a part of his game that needed to be addressed,” Canales said, via Joseph Person of The Athletic. “He really wanted to do that and he attacked it, put on some good, solid mass. He’s been great at the line of scrimmage, rugged to the ball. And he’s still got all the same (other) stuff, so I’m excited to see him this year.”

Should McMillan have put up the same numbers as a year ago (70 catches, 1,000 yards, seven touchdowns), he would become the fifth player in league history to surpass each benchmark in each of his first two years. While McMillan would love to join that elite group, he’s most focused on remaining healthy for the entire season.

“That’s a cool stat, by the way. But I feel like at the end of the day, you’re not able to achieve those stats if you’re not healthy,” McMillan said. “Everyone says they’ve got sophomore slumps and people get hurt and stuff like that. The main thing to be able to achieve those things is to be healthy. That’s all I can wish for.”

New Panthers RB AJ Dillon couldn’t say enough about McMillan’s makeup, praising his maturity and ability to enjoy the process.

“Wise beyond his years,” Dillon said. “He kind of has that poise where you would expect from a veteran guy. I know he’s going into Year 2 (after a) tremendous Year 1. Obviously, the football piece … he’s great. But my thing is his mindset. Nothing seems to rattle him. He goes out there and he just has fun.”