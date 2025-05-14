NFC Notes: Tetairoa McMillan, Tyler Shough, Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Falcons

Falcons’ new DL coach, Nate Ollie, wants his team to attack their opponents like Mike Tyson would attack his in the boxing ring.

“Everything that we’re trying to do now, it’s like we’re trying to be like Mike Tyson and throw haymakers,” Ollie said last week, via the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “We’re getting off the ball, attacking, throwing haymakers. No jabs. It’s all haymakers — that’s what we’re trying to do.”

“In this front, you just see collectively around the league that guys that run the front, that have been in the front, that they hit career highs, and they go off and they get paid because you put a lot of premium (on attacking),” Ollie added. “You take the thinking out, you just let them go.”

Panthers

Panthers WR Tetairoa McMillan cited his basketball experience for helping him become a top ten pick in the NFL, yet joked that there isn’t any sport he can’t adjust to. Aside from ice skating, which left him with a scar on his chin from a fall.

“It was super important,” McMillan said, via the team website. “Obviously, now we’re in a day and age when they start playing sports seriously at an early age. When I was growing up, we tried to play as much sports as possible, just trying to get out the house, just try to stay out of trouble, just have fun, just doing stuff. I feel like it was definitely important for me just to venture off into different sports, with no future in mind, really just having fun, right? Just being able to take different skills from other sports and translate them to the field, it’s just like adding new clubs to my golf bag, you know? That’s how I look at it. It’s like, man, anything I can learn, any new talents, any new skills that I can learn, is only going to make me a much better football player. And, you know what, that’s what I did.”

“Roller skating, maybe?” McMillan laughed when asked what he can’t do. “No, actually, I’m OK at that. Ice skating, I’m actually bad at that. I can roller skate, but ice skating, no, sir. First time I went, I fell one time, hit my chin, got a scar, from here to there. That’s one sport I feel like I cannot play, is ice hockey.”

Saints

Saints second-round QB Tyler Shough is being thrust into the spotlight already as the team’s potential starter, yet remains focused on contributing to the team in his very first NFL season.

“I think for me it’s just going through the same process for minicamp, trying to learn the playbook and get to know my teammates as much as I can and do everything I can to continue to get better,” Shough said Saturday, via the team’s website. “(Coach) Kellen ( Moore ) told me this morning (about Carr’s retirement) and that was the extent of it, and we went out to practice and had a lot of fun.”

“That’s all you can ask for is an opportunity, at any position,” Shough added following Carr’s retirement. “And I’m going to treat it the same way, as if whoever is on the roster, I’ve got to continue to grow and get better and do my best to elevate the QB room and the team. For me, I was going to come in regardless of him being here or not and try and continue to grow. I think he’s been such a high-level player for so long, I think it would be a great opportunity to learn from him. It’s also a great opportunity to grow myself and be on this team with a lot of great coaches and guys on the team that we have already. I’m just excited for what’s forward and the rest of our offseason.”