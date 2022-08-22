NFC Notes: Teven Jenkins, Bears, Packers, Vikings

Bears

Adam Schefter sees the Bears moving on from OL Teven Jenkins prior to Week 1 of the 2022 regular season.

“I still think (Teven Jenkins) will be traded,” Schefter said on ESPN 1000’s Peggy and Dionne Show. “My belief is they’ll wind up trading him before the final roster cutdown day or right around there, if not before. My guess would be that he is not a Bear this season.”

Bears rookie DB Jaquan Brisker had surgery on his thumb. He’s recovered and has a good chance to suit up week 1. (Ian Rapoport)

Packers

Packers LT David Bakhtiari was activated from the physically unable to perform list after a long recovery from an injury that kept him out much longer than anyone could have expected. He confirmed that at no time was he ready to call it a career.

“I feel really confident. I felt confident the other times,” Bakhtiari said, via Jason Wilde of Madison.com. “It’s just more what does the future hold? If you know the future, let me know so I know what I’m going to get myself into. I don’t want to get too ahead of myself. So right now, I’m pleased with where I’m at, and I’m excited to see what tomorrow brings. It’s been the journey I’ve had to attack, and I just know that I’m not going to break no matter what. I know what I’m capable of, what I’m going to do, whenever that moment gives me that solace and that peace when I get to go back out there and play. I’m just excited.”

Packers Matt LaFleur said G Elgton Jenkins and TE Robert Tonyan are not ready for team drills yet. ( HCsaid Gand TEare not ready for team drills yet. ( Tom Silverstein

LaFleur on third-string QB Danny Etling : “Although he has had limited reps, I feel like he’s maximized those when he’s gotten those opportunities.” (Wes Hodkiewicz)

: “Although he has had limited reps, I feel like he’s maximized those when he’s gotten those opportunities.” (Wes Hodkiewicz) LaFleur on TE Tyler Davis: “We still have a lot of confidence in Tyler. His value on teams alone is definitely noticeable.” (Matt Schneidman)

Vikings

Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell said he’s focused on forging his own pathway as a coach and being “authentic” with his career.

“I just don’t know any other way. That’s just — right, wrong or indifferent — how I’ve always tried (to be),” O’Connell said, via Jeff Howe of The Athletic. “I feel like the No. 1 thing to be is that authentic person, because I think players can see if you’re not. I think the organization can feel that if it’s not real every single day. There (will be) times when you’ve got to coach these guys hard. There are still times when you’ve got to coach the coaches hard. Everybody is not always smiling. Everybody is not always having a blast. It’s a professional work environment where ultimately I think being myself fits with that because I have that kind of personality where I want to treat everybody with respect. I want everybody to always know I care about them.”

O’Connell said that he wants Minnesota to be a “player-led team” similar to how the Rams operate under HC Sean McVay.

“The collaboration that goes on in this building, I want our players to be empowered,” O’Connell said. “I want it to be a player-led team. I want it to be a team that, with that player ownership and with the type of leadership we have with some of our veteran players, I think that’s when teams are at their best in this league. I’ve seen it. That’s what I know, as something I was a part of that was really successful. That’s what we’re trying to build here. Luckily, you’re so hopeful to get that first job as a head coach in this league. They’re very difficult to get. But when you do, and you realize the people you’re going to work with all over our building and, more importantly, the players who are already here, it makes it really fun for me to come here every day and try to continue to build what we’ve already started.”

O’Connell said he began reaching out to players prior to the offseason program.

“Even before the offseason program started, reaching out and talking to these guys, really letting them kind of start learning about who I am and who we’re going to be as a staff for them,” O’Connell said. “Once you actually get officially started in the spring and even training camp, we’re working our culture on a daily basis. Our football foundation and philosophies come with that. I’ve hired some incredible teachers, some incredible football minds, but also guys who can connect with these guys on a personal level. I want guys to feel like we’re invested in them and ultimately that we’re always going to try to do what we can to win. That’s the bottom line in our business, but we’re going to do it in a way that people enjoy coming to this building every day. And then when we go out on the road together or we go play an opponent at U.S. Bank Stadium, and we’ve got that mindset of we’re all in this doing it our way because it is our team — not just my team.”