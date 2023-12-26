NFC Notes: Todd Bowles, Baker Mayfield, Chris Tabor, Bryce Young, Buccaneers, Panthers

Buccaneers

The Buccaneers are all of a sudden one of the hottest teams in football following a four-game winning streak led by QB Baker Mayfield, who led a 30-12 demolishing of the freefalling Jaguars on Sunday. Tampa Bay has gone from 4-7 and looking like a long shot to win the NFC South to the pole position. One win in the final two games against the Saints and Panthers, and the Bucs clinch a playoff spot.

“He’s been outstanding,” Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles said via Pro Football Talk. “He’s been outstanding in December. That’s what you want from your quarterback in December. Everybody knows each other’s plays right about now. But when you’re trying to make a push and your quarterback is playing great, it gives you a chance.”

Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield made it clear after Sunday’s game that he would “love” to remain in Tampa Bay long-term.

Although, Jenna Laine reports that the Buccaneers have not approached Mayfield about an extension yet. However, the expectation is that those talks will not happen until after the season.

“I would love to be here. It’s a great city, great group of guys, great organization, but winning ball games takes care of that, so we’ll have that discussion after the year,” said Mayfield, via ESPN.com.

Bowles once again spoke highly of the job Mayfield has done.

Veteran Panthers WR Adam Thielen said that despite their loss to the Packers, the performance by rookie QB Bryce Young was something to build off of in the future.

“Man, impressive,” Thielen said, via the team website. “Really the stuff that I saw and a lot of us saw in OTAs, training camp. Just that confidence, that kind of attitude. And then, you collectively make some plays for him, and watch out, he’s got the hot hand, as we say. So, obviously super impressive and excited to build on that.”

Panthers interim HC Chris Tabor is encouraged by the progress first-round QB Bryce Young has made and believes that he’s getting better with each week.

“I think he’s playin’ well,” Tabor said, via Panthers Wire. “I know the previous game to this last one, he wanted some things back there and I know that was talked about. But the way he bounced back in this game, I thought was really a great step for him. He’s very accurate. I think it’s one of the great skills he has, and he can anticipate throws and those things. You’re watchin’ a player get better. There’s always gonna be some ups and downs with a younger player, and even older players. But I like where he’s at right now.”

Tabor said after their loss to the Packers RB Miles Sanders was dealing with a toe injury and CB Troy Hill is in concussion protocol. (Darin Gantt)