NFC Notes: Todd Bowles, Bryce Young, Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Buccaneers

Bucs HC Todd Bowles spoke on the importance of having both DT Vita Vea and DL Calijah Kancey generating pressure from the interior of the defense.

“We haven’t had it on the inside from a sack-total production, but I think all those guys are getting after it right now,” Bowles said, via the team’s website. “Again, the more time they’re playing together and spending together and learning each other, they can set up each other as far as making plays, and that’s good.”

Bowles added that Kancey hasn’t begun to scratch the surface of his potential and needs more work cleaning up his technique.

“It’s always fundamentals for me down there with his technique. We know he’s fast, we know he’s strong but when he uses his hands he’s unstoppable. When he doesn’t use his hands, he gets stuck a little bit. He’s using his hands quite a bit right now getting in the backfield and he’s really just unlocking his potential. We look for more things to happen for him every week.”

Bowles said QB Baker Mayfield is fine after suffering a stinger in Week 12 against the Giants. (Jenna Laine)

Falcons

Falcons LB DeAngelo Malone was fined $7,924 for unnecessary roughness (pulling a player off a pile) in Week 11.

Panthers

Following a Week 12 game where the Panthers pushed the Chiefs to the limit, Carolina HC Dave Canales said QB Bryce Young “absolutely” will be the starter in Week 13.

“I mean, yeah, I don’t have to make any statements. He’s makin’ it for himself,” Canales said, via Anthony Rizzuti of the Panthers Wire. “He’s continued to show us the progress we’re lookin’ for, bringing our skill players to life.”

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes praised Young after scraping past Carolina with a game-winning field goal: “I thought he played his tail off. Man throws a really good football. It’s funny, I think Texas Tech was the first one to offer him when he was in eighth grade and I was at Texas Tech, so I remember watching his highlight tapes then and knew he was going to be a great player. Obviously, he went to Bama and was the first draft pick, but I think it is been cool to see him bounce back these last few weeks and played some great football. I know he has it because I’ve seen it for a long time and he gave us a scare today.” (David Newton)

Saints

Saints DB Will Harris was fined $7,181 for unnecessary roughness (hit on a defenseless player) in Week 11.