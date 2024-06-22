NFC Notes: Todd Bowles, Jimmy Graham, Buccaneers, Panthers, Saints

Buccaneers

Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles refused to comment on why OLB Randy Gregory missed the mandatory minicamp and is focused on the players in attendance.

“I’m just going to coach the guys that are here, like I said, as it goes on. We’re fine with the guys we have here,” Bowles said, via the team’s site. “I’m going to coach the guys that we have here and deal with that when we have to deal with it.”

Bowles said TE Ko Kieft is recovering from an injury, but the rest of their roster is healthy.

“We’ll see where he’s at. He’s recovering, but everybody else should be a go,” Bowles said.

As for undrafted CB Tyrek Funderburk, Bowles said he’s quickly learned their system.

“He’s very intelligent. He’s picking up the scheme very well. We want to see him in pads, but he’s flashing enough to notice that you want to see him in pads.”

Tampa Bay LB K.J. Britt reflected on taking over for LB Devin White last season for his first start at Green Bay: “I just went out there and played ball. I didn’t let the game get too big.” (Rick Stroud)

Panthers

Panthers DE Jadeveon Clowney mentioned he is loosely trying to recruit CB Stephon Gilmore, who went to South Carolina for college and played nine games for Carolina in 2021.

“I stay out of it, let him do his thing,” Clowney said, via Anthony Rizutti of the Panthers Wire. “I just hope and pray he end up here with me. But it’s fun. It’s fun. Like I said, just talking to him and just picking his brain. He got options. When you got options, it’s even funner. So, I ‘m just ready to see where he end up.”

According to Aaron Wilson, the Panthers signed CB Daewood Davis to a one-year contract worth $795k.

Saints

Veteran TE Jimmy Graham sent a personal thanks to the New Orleans Saints on his Instagram account in March. When asked if he’s retiring, Graham said he’s looking to retire as a member of the Saints when the time is right.

“I’m gonna reach out to the Saints and figure out what’s best, and then make the decision on when it’s best for me to retire,” Graham said, via Katherine Terrell of ESPN.

Graham reiterated he wants to retire with New Orleans, but doesn’t have “any expectations” on when it will happen.

“I don’t have any expectations,” Graham said. “I just want to make sure when I retire, it’s as a Saint, and it’s when they want me to. I’ll just make sure I give them a call and see exactly when they want me to retire and then I’ll end up doing it.”

Saints TE Jesper Horsted‘s one-year deal is worth $1.125 million and carries a $985,000 salary cap figure under the veteran salary benefit, per Aaron Wilson.