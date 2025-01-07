NFC Notes: Todd Bowles On Jayden Daniels, Panthers Future With Bryce Young, Saints

Buccaneers

Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles noted that Commanders QB Jayden Daniels has improved significantly since the two teams faced off in Week 1 and knows that the playoff matchup will be a different challenge.

“That was his first time starting – the first game,” Bowles said of Daniels, via Pro Football Talk. “They’re a lot different, they’re a lot better all the way around. We’re a different team and they’re a different team so it’ll be a tough ball game. He can beat you a ton of ways, from the pocket, out of the pocket, with his legs, with his arms. They have a lot of characters around him that can really play ball so it’s going to be a tough game.”

Panthers

Panthers QB Bryce Young has drawn plenty of praise after coming back strong from a benching earlier in the season. Aside from Panthers HC Dave Canales, veteran WR Adam Thielen, and TE Tommy Tremble are also certain that Young is the team’s quarterback of the future.

“He’s got fire. He’s got swag,” Canales said, via David Newton of ESPN. “He’s got a whole lot of that to his game and he’s handling it in the right way. He’s letting it come to him with humility and hard work.”

“I love seeing him be himself, make plays and have fun,” Tremble mentioned of Young. “He’s a baller and that’s what ballers do … Since the day he got here we’ve been seeing that the entire time. Now the whole world is seeing it.”

“I don’t think you could ask anyone in this locker room and they would say it was a surprise to them,” Thielen said, noting he would not rule out returning next season. “That’s who he’s been. He’s a guy who is confident when he can be himself. And when he feels he’s earned that right to be himself, things happen.”

Saints

Saints CB Paulson Adebo on his upcoming free agency: “It’s just about getting healthy. At the end of the day it’s a business. I love New Orleans. I love the opportunity they gave me. There’s no animosity. It’s really about finding the best fit. If it’s the best fit here, then boom. It’s a two-way street.” (Katherine Terrell)