NFC Notes: Tom Brady, Andy Dalton, Baker Mayfield, Buccaneers, Panthers

Buccaneers
- Former Buccaneers QB Tom Brady responds to comments made by current QB Baker Mayfield: “I thought stressful was not having Super Bowl rings so there was a mindset of a champion that I took to work every day. This wasn’t daycare. If I wanted to have fun, I would’ve went to Disneyland with my kids.” (Rob Maaddi)
Panthers
Carolina battled back against the Bengals but ultimately fell short 34-24. Panthers QB Andy Dalton is taking the positives from their performance knowing they were a few plays away from victory.
“We didn’t lose anything today,” Dalton said, via ESPN’s David Newton. “This was an NFL football game. It came down to a couple of plays that made the difference. We’re going to go back and look at the tape and say, ‘Man, if we had just done that, the outcome could have been different.’ For us, at least we’re putting something out there we know that we can build on.”
Following another strong performance, Carolina WR Diontae Johnson spoke on the recent morale shift in the locker room.
“The whole team, just the energy is different,” Johnson added. “I feel like it’s a different team. We were down by two [touchdowns], but we came back. We’ve still got that dawg in us, and we’re not gonna give up.”
“We just believe in ourselves. The game plan the past two weeks … just being comfortable is the main thing, just playing as a unit, just letting Andy lead, making plays. That’s where everything builds confidence throughout the unit.”
- When taking a look at possible trade proposals for Panthers QB Bryce Young, Tashan Reed of The Athletic could see the Raiders giving a 2025 fourth-round pick in exchange for Young.
- Reed, citing a league source, writes that Las Vegas explored trading up from No. 7 to No. 1 in the 2023 NFL Draft to draft Young but was ultimately outbid by Carolina.
- Reed reports there are people within GM Tom Telesco and HC Antonio Pierce‘s current regime who believe Young’s 18 games with the Panthers haven’t been enough to evaluate him fully.
- In the end, Reed feels the Raiders would only make a move for Young if Gardner Minshew‘s performance drops significantly and if Aidan O’Connell fails to develop.
- The Athletic’s Mike Jones could also see the Dolphins giving a 2025 fourth-round pick for Young.
- Jones feels Miami may be the “most desperate” team in the league for a quarterback following Tua Tagovailoa‘s injury given there’s a big drop in talent to backup QB Skylar Thompson.
- Jones also thinks a fourth-round pick is the most Carolina could demand in a trade for Young.
- Joe Rexrode of The Athletic could see the Titans trading QB Will Levis in exchange for Young and a 2025 fifth-round pick.
- Rexrode writes that Levis showed more promise in 2023 than Young has demonstrated throughout his 18 games thus far and a “change of scenery” could benefit both players.
- A Panthers’ spokesperson mentioned WR Diontae Johnson (groin) did not practice on Thursday but he’s expected to participate on Friday, via Joseph Person.
