NFC Notes: Tom Brady, Andy Dalton, Baker Mayfield, Buccaneers, Panthers

Buccaneers

Former Buccaneers QB Tom Brady responds to comments made by current QB Baker Mayfield: “I thought stressful was not having Super Bowl rings so there was a mindset of a champion that I took to work every day. This wasn’t daycare. If I wanted to have fun, I would’ve went to Disneyland with my kids.” (Rob Maaddi)

Panthers

Carolina battled back against the Bengals but ultimately fell short 34-24. Panthers QB Andy Dalton is taking the positives from their performance knowing they were a few plays away from victory.

“We didn’t lose anything today,” Dalton said, via ESPN’s David Newton. “This was an NFL football game. It came down to a couple of plays that made the difference. We’re going to go back and look at the tape and say, ‘Man, if we had just done that, the outcome could have been different.’ For us, at least we’re putting something out there we know that we can build on.”

Following another strong performance, Carolina WR Diontae Johnson spoke on the recent morale shift in the locker room.

“The whole team, just the energy is different,” Johnson added. “I feel like it’s a different team. We were down by two [touchdowns], but we came back. We’ve still got that dawg in us, and we’re not gonna give up.”

“We just believe in ourselves. The game plan the past two weeks … just being comfortable is the main thing, just playing as a unit, just letting Andy lead, making plays. That’s where everything builds confidence throughout the unit.”

