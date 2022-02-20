NFC Notes: Tom Brady, Buccaneers, Cowboys, Panthers

Buccaneers

Playing — and excelling — until he was 44 was one of the many marvels of Tom Brady‘s career. Most players would have been done long before, but Brady’s mystique is such that he can say he’s walking away and there still be rampant doubt about whether he actually means it. Buccaneers HC Bruce Arians believes Brady is serious about retiring and doesn’t foresee a comeback.

“That would shock me,” Arians said via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. “And he let us know in time to do the free agency like we’ve done in the past, that’s why I don’t see it happening.”

“It seems like there’s one (story) every day now,” Arians added. “Everybody is speculating he’s going somewhere else. That don’t bother me. This other bulls—, the relationship thing, that’s so far-fetched.”

What Arians is referring to is a report by former NFL player Rich Ohrnberger suggesting part of the reason Brady retired is that his relationship with Arians was starting to sour. Ohrnberger claims Arians would regularly undercut Brady and OC Byron Leftwich after they put together the game plan.

"I mean, that's such bulls—‚" Arians said. "That's what pisses me off. I guess probably Byron could corroborate this, too… First of all, I don't rehab my Achilles in the morning. I will go over the game plans and add things, but I don't delete anything. I don't have to because they do such a good job. I'll see some things. Add some things. It's an awesome collaboration, one of the best I've ever been around."

Cowboys

SI.com's Mike Fisher writes a source inside the organization said re-signing WR Michael Gallup is a "priority" for the Cowboys. Fisher points out that while some reports project a lot of optimism about Gallup's availability for training camp, he had surgery on February 10 and the average recovery is 8-12 months.

is a “priority” for the Cowboys. Fisher points out that while some reports project a lot of optimism about Gallup’s availability for training camp, he had surgery on February 10 and the average recovery is 8-12 months. Gallup told Jonathan Adams of Heavy.com he’s open to signing a prove-it deal this offseason if it comes down to it: “I think somebody could give me a long-term deal, and I think if I need to prove it again I’m pretty sure I can do that, too.”

Gallup added: “I know this past year wasn’t the best for me or anything, but I hope I’ve done enough and put enough on film to where the injury that I just had isn’t going to weigh me down too much. So, that’s what I’m hoping to get out of free agency.” Panthers DJ Bien-Aime of the NY Daily News writes if the Panthers move on from WR Robby Anderson , the veteran’s preferred destination is the Jets, per a source. Anderson likes Jets QB Zach Wilson and feels like he has unfinished business in New York.

Bien-Aime adds it's unknown how the Jets would feel about a reunion. Anderson's $10 million base salary for 2022 might impact that.