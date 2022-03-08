NFC Notes: Tom Brady, Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Buccaneers

NFL’s Ian Rapoport says that QB Tom Brady remains in shape and is keeping up with his routine, just in case he wants to return to the NFL, though he said he’s uncertain if Brady actually returns.

Rapoport also adds that he believes Tampa Bay could take a swing at Texans QB Deshaun Watson , if and when his legal situation clears up.

met with the Bucs at the Combine, and had a great meeting with the team: “You already know, man. I’m a Florida boy.” (Jon Ledyard) Ohio State WR Chris Olave met with the Bucs at the Combine: “I met with the Bucs I think on Monday,” Olave said. “It might have been Tuesday. It was a great meeting. They asked a lot of questions and we watched a lot of film. I think the meeting went well. That’s another great organization I would love to be a part of.” (Pewter Report)

met with the Buccaneers at the Combine. (Thor Nystrom) Tampa Bay met with Colorado State TE Trey McBride at the Combine. (Matt Matera)

Falcons

Multiple teams engaged Atlanta in trade talks for WR Calvin Ridley in recent weeks, though Atlanta declined to engage out of good faith knowing Ridley’s current situation with the league. (Adam Schefter)

Panthers

The Charlotte Observer’s Jonathan Alexander writes the Panthers are starting to get comfortable with the idea of playing 2021 third-round OL Brady Christensen at left tackle and adding a guard or two in free agency.

at left tackle and adding a guard or two in free agency. That would free them to potentially take a quarterback with the No. 6 overall pick but Alexander notes a trade down in the first round could be an option. A source tells him Nevada QB Carson Strong would be an option for the Panthers in that scenario.

would be an option for the Panthers in that scenario. Alexander also mentions he was told by two sources the Panthers did not call the Vikings about QB Kirk Cousins , as his salary is too much for them to take on.

, as his salary is too much for them to take on. Ryan Dunleavy of The New York Post reports that Panthers HC Matt Rhule reached out to Joe Judge about becoming the team’s ST coordinator before he decided to rejoin the Patriots.

reached out to about becoming the team’s ST coordinator before he decided to rejoin the Patriots. Mike Kaye of PFN believes the Colts, Panthers, and Steelers could all be trade destinations for QB Jordan Love now that QB Aaron Rodgers will be back next season.

Saints

Saints GM Mickey Loomis said that it would be difficult to move up in the 2022 NFL Draft from No. 18 overall into the top-10.

“When you’re picking in the latter half of the draft you just don’t know what’s going to fall to you, No. 1, so it’s hard to target someone,” Loomis said, via John Deshazier of the team’s official site. “Even if you decide you want to make a move forward, you’re limited in that – moving from where we’re at, at No. 18, into the top eight or 10 picks is really difficult, it’s expensive in terms of the draft capital that you have to give up. It can happen, it’s not impossible. But it’s pretty difficult to predict.”

As for Saints’ WR Michael Thomas, Loomis said that he is progressing well from his lingering ankle injury and expects him back next season. Loomis also noted that

“We’re expecting to have Mike back,” Loomis said. “His progress hopefully is going well, and the reports are that it’s been going well. I know he is certainly motivated; Michael is always motivated, so that’s not an issue. But Tre’Quan (Smith) is a free agent, and Deonte Harris is an RFA (restricted free agent), so we’ve got some work to do to complete that room.”

Loomis mentioned that they will specifically target the “middle-market, low-market range” in free agency.

“Our philosophy is going to be, we’re looking for value in free agency,” Loomis said. “We’re going to be looking for a value player or two in that middle-market, low-market range.”

Per NOLA.com’s Amie Just, Saints RB Alvin Kamara‘s battery case was continued until late April after a request by the defense to have more time to review evidence from the prosecution.