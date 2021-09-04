NFC Notes: Tom Brady, Buccaneers, Falcons, Saints

Buccaneers

Buccaneers’ QB Tom Brady made it clear that he wants to finish out his career in Tampa Bay and will likely remain in the city once his NFL career is finished.

“Hopefully, I’ll be here a long time,” Brady recently told Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. “For many years. Whatever I thought I was getting into, it’s been so much better. As good as I could’ve envisioned, it’s been even more enjoyable than that. It’s pretty much a different life than being in the Northeast. I had a great 20 years and I never want to take away from that. Also, this experience has been amazing. [Tampa’s] a great-kept secret. It’s a small city. Everything is close. The airport is close. Work is close. We live on the water.”

Jason Fitzgerald mentions that the Buccaneers are likely going to have to make a roster move or two prior to the season in order to get under the salary cap.

Falcons

Cap space is fluid right now but the Falcons will likely have to clear some room prior to Thursday, according to Jason Fitzgerald of Over The Cap.

Fitzgerald thinks the Falcons will probably need to do something with DT Grady Jarrett‘s contract unless they want to push even more money from DE Dante Fowler Jr’s deal into next year. The only other option for Atlanta in terms of cap space, per Fitzgerald, is LB Deion Jones.

Saints

Dan Graziano of ESPN thinks the Saints could be one team willing to trade for star CB Stephon Gilmore who is unhappy with his contract with the Patriots.