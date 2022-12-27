NFC Notes: Tom Brady, Buccaneers, Panthers, Saints, Sean Payton

Panthers

Panthers RB D’Onta Foreman nearly quit football after the Falcons cut him last summer until a conversation with his father changed his mind.

“We had a conversation and he just told me that he loved me regardless of whether I was playing or not,” Foreman told Joseph Person of The Athletic. “I told him if I get an opportunity, I would take it. But if not — if I didn’t get another opportunity for that year — then I’d probably be done because I was just tired of the emotional roller coaster.”

Foreman had already lost his infant son during his time at the University of Texas but was hit hard once again when his father died in a truck accident in 2021. It was around this time that teams began calling and he eventually decided to sign with the Panthers and continue his career.

“When I lost my dad, I really felt like I was done playing football. I was like, ‘I don’t even want to play no more,’” Foreman said. “But it was crazy because (teams) started calling me a couple of days after that. So it was like, I told him what I was gonna do, so I’ve gotta stick to my word. It just happened to work out for me. I’m just thankful for that. I think about it all the time, though. And I just want to keep doing good on my promise.”