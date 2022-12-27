NFC Notes: Tom Brady, Buccaneers, Panthers, Saints, Sean Payton

Buccaneers
Bucs HC Tom Brady said next time he retires, he’s going to make it permanent.
“Well, I think next time I decide to retire, that’s it for me,” Brady said, via Joe Bucs Fan. “So whenever that day comes, we’ll figure it out.”
Brady hasn’t contemplated retirement and added that he’ll take his time when deciding whether or not he’ll finally hang the cleats up.
“I really don’t,” Brady replied. “You know, I think what I really realized last year was you gotta be really sure to do that. And for me, you know, a lot of people have kind of gone through this situation. I’m going to take my time whenever that time does come.”
- Jason La Canfora of the Washington Post says there’s a real chance Las Vegas moves on from QB Derek Carr this offseason, with the Commanders, Panthers and Buccaneers potential landing spots in a trade.
- One GM for another team thought the Raiders might be able to get a second-round pick or more for Carr.
Panthers
Panthers RB D’Onta Foreman nearly quit football after the Falcons cut him last summer until a conversation with his father changed his mind.
“We had a conversation and he just told me that he loved me regardless of whether I was playing or not,” Foreman told Joseph Person of The Athletic. “I told him if I get an opportunity, I would take it. But if not — if I didn’t get another opportunity for that year — then I’d probably be done because I was just tired of the emotional roller coaster.”
Foreman had already lost his infant son during his time at the University of Texas but was hit hard once again when his father died in a truck accident in 2021. It was around this time that teams began calling and he eventually decided to sign with the Panthers and continue his career.
“When I lost my dad, I really felt like I was done playing football. I was like, ‘I don’t even want to play no more,’” Foreman said. “But it was crazy because (teams) started calling me a couple of days after that. So it was like, I told him what I was gonna do, so I’ve gotta stick to my word. It just happened to work out for me. I’m just thankful for that. I think about it all the time, though. And I just want to keep doing good on my promise.”
Saints
- NOLA.com’s Jeff Duncan writes that from everything he’s been able to gather, Saints HC Dennis Allen is safe and the team won’t fire him after just one year in a four-year deal.
- Former Saints HC Sean Payton is widely expected to return to coaching this year but Duncan says it won’t be in New Orleans, though the team does still have his contract rights.
