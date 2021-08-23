NFC Notes: Tom Brady, Buccaneers, Panthers, Saints

Buccaneers

For a few years now, the benchmark for Buccaneers QB Tom Brady has been playing until the age of 45. That’d give him two more seasons and extend what already is an incredible run possibly unlike anything in sports. And Brady hasn’t ruled out playing even beyond that.

“I’ll know when the time’s right,” Brady said via NBC Sports’ Peter King. “If I can’t . . . if I’m not a championship-level quarterback, then I’m not gonna play. If I’m a liability to the team, I mean, no way. But if I think I can win a championship, then I’ll play.”

Buccaneers’ HC Bruce Arians says that S Jordan Whitehead is “really, really close” to returning. He also notes that Chris Cooper has impressed on special teams and is currently challenging Javon Hagan for a backup spot. (Greg Auman)

Panthers

In his 53-man roster projection, the Athletic’s Joe Person notes neither Will Grier nor P.J. Walker has really separated themselves from the other in the competition to be the backup quarterback. For now, he has both making the team.

Saints

Per NBC Sports’ Peter King, Saints HC Sean Payton would like to name a starting quarterback before next week’s third preseason game against the Cardinals.

would like to name a starting quarterback before next week’s third preseason game against the Cardinals. Saints QB Jameis Winston is slated to start for New Orleans Monday night against the Jaguars after QB Taysom Hill started the previous week against the Ravens.

was fined $3,667 for unsportsmanlike conduct. Saints S Malcolm Jenkins said the team is thrilled to have LB Kwon Alexander back: “But I think he’s entering into a unit that’s probably had the strongest camp out of any position group out here. Our linebackers from top to bottom have been lights out, phenomenal.” (Mike Triplett)