NFC Notes: Tommy DeVito, Brandon Graham, Commanders, Eagles, Giants

Commanders

Washington tied the game with 21 seconds left on an 86-yard touchdown by WR Terry McLaurin but the extra point attempt to tie the game was missed. Commanders HC Dan Quinn didn’t want to go for two because he didn’t want the game to come down to one singular play.

“No. I thought after we score, we’d go for one,” Quinn said, via Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk. “And the reason behind that thought, let’s get back into it but we don’t have to decide it on this play.”

Eagles

Eagles DE Brandon Graham was asked if he will return to play in 2025: “Man, just trying to process everything right now. I ain’t got that far. But I’m going to keep my spirits up, keep enjoying it, because we got a special team right now, and it’s time for people to step on up. But I’m happy with where I’m at. I’m happy as a team. And if anything, if I have to go out, I’m happy with how I played today. I couldn’t ask for anything else with the team that we got.” (Zach Berman)

was asked if he will return to play in 2025: “Man, just trying to process everything right now. I ain’t got that far. But I’m going to keep my spirits up, keep enjoying it, because we got a special team right now, and it’s time for people to step on up. But I’m happy with where I’m at. I’m happy as a team. And if anything, if I have to go out, I’m happy with how I played today. I couldn’t ask for anything else with the team that we got.” (Zach Berman) Graham continued: “Like I told the boys, the mission’s still the mission. We pour everything we can into this game. When I say I trust God, I trust God. I’m about to enjoy this little rehab. And I’m about to enjoy leading this team the rest of the year. As soon as I can be back out there, I’ll be back out there. But, man, boy, man, we was having fun out there. We’ll still have fun out there. But as a player, I’m out for the year.” (Berman)

Giants

Giants DT Dexter Lawrence was not pleased following their Week 12 loss: “We played soft and they beat the shit out of us today.” (Dan Duggan)

was not pleased following their Week 12 loss: “We played soft and they beat the shit out of us today.” (Dan Duggan) New York OL Jermaine Eluemunor isn’t pleased with the team’s effort: “I personally don’t think everybody is giving 100 percent.” (Jordan Raanan)

isn’t pleased with the team’s effort: “I personally don’t think everybody is giving 100 percent.” (Jordan Raanan) New York WR Malik Nabers was also frustrated following the game: “I started getting the ball when it’s 30-0. What do you want me to do.” (Connor Hughes)

was also frustrated following the game: “I started getting the ball when it’s 30-0. What do you want me to do.” (Connor Hughes) Nabers was asked why he didn’t get the ball earlier in the game: “Talk to (Brian Daboll) about that.” (Hughes)

After switching to QB Tommy DeVito , Nabers doesn’t think their issues start and end at the quarterback position: “Obviously it ain’t the quarterback. Same outcome as when we had ( Daniel Jones ) at quarterback. I don’t know what it is… but everybody knows better than me. I know I’m tired of losing.” (SNYGiants)

, Nabers doesn’t think their issues start and end at the quarterback position: “Obviously it ain’t the quarterback. Same outcome as when we had ( ) at quarterback. I don’t know what it is… but everybody knows better than me. I know I’m tired of losing.” (SNYGiants) Giants HC Brian Daboll believes DeVito will be ready to go in Week 13 and DeVito has told others he will be ready to play. (Mike Garafolo)