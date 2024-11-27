NFC Notes: Tommy DeVito, Malik Nabers, Dak Prescott, Cowboys, Giants

Cowboys

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott explained how hard it is to watch his team struggle while he’s sidelined.

“The other day, after the game, I guess, it all just hit me,” Prescott said, via Around The NFL. “Boom, right. A couple of tears came down. This is going to hurt. It’s going to suck at times. You just have to understand this is one of the moments that it does. I don’t want anything right now other than to let it suck. It’s understanding and being able to voice that, ‘yeah, I’m blessed to be where I’m at.’” Prescott’s ligaments continued to tear off of his pelvis. Even the slightest movements caused the injury to continually worsen which caused him to undergo surgery. “It started to lift off the bone even more,” Prescott said. “That one was doing all the work, and now it was compromised. Hell, I had a week of not even playing football, just walking and normal movement and that was tearing it.” Despite having some wins in his personal life, Prescott is going through one of the lowest points in his professional career. “It’s been a tough year personally with my emotions because it’s a roller coaster,” Prescott said. “It’s truly been ups and downs. I would say riding a wave I’m constantly preaching about not riding. Off the field, it’s been some of the most joyous times I ever could have imagined, or dreamed of. Having a child, getting engaged, starting a family. But then on the football field, it’s probably been as tough of a season as I’ve ever had. I’d probably say the toughest.”

Giants

Giants WR Malik Nabers was visibly frustrated after a Week 12 loss where he didn’t record a reception until the second half. New York HC Brian Daboll addressed Nabers’ comments and expressed their desire to get the ball in Nabers’ hands as much as possible.

“He’s a very competitive individual,” Daboll said, via SNYGiants. “Again, you want to get the ball in his hands and I’ve got to do a better job of getting the ball in his hands early. He’s a smart, young guy that’s very competitive. When you lose like that, it’s a very frustrating thing but we’ve good communication as we always have.”

Nabers spoke with GM Joe Schoen and Daboll after complaining about lack of involvement and saw a few attempts to get him involved on film: “I still stand by what I said. I have no regrets with what I said.” (Pat Leonard)

Despite the change to QB Tommy DeVito from Daniel Jones, Giants WR Malik Nabers said he wasn’t worried about a production dip and feels he can produce with anyone.

“I mean I can establish chemistry with anybody, I think,” Nabers said, via Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk. “I’m able to get open, I’m able to create separation. So, I mean that’s a plus for him for sure. He’s comfortable throwing me the ball.”