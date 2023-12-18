NFC Notes: Tommy DeVito, Micah Parsons, Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders

The Athletic’s Ben Standig notes Commanders owner Josh Harris was able to meet with some of the top potential GM candidates at the accelerator program at the NFL winter owners meetings this past week.

Some of the candidates include Bears assistant GM Ian Cunningham, Raiders interim GM Champ Kelly, Saints assistant GM Khai Harley, Browns assistant GM Catherine Raiche, Chargers interim GM JoJo Wooden, Browns assistant GM Glenn Cook and Eagles director of player personnel Charles Walls.

Cowboys

The Cowboys suffered a blowout loss to the Bills on Sunday and LB Micah Parsons told reporters after the game that the team’s performance was unacceptable.

“Honestly, it’s just unacceptable at this point,” Parsons said, via Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “There’s no excuse for it. It’s mind-boggling. I don’t understand why we’re not playing well and why we’re not coming together on the road.”

Giants

Giants WR Parris Campbell admitted he was surprised he was made a healthy scratch last week.

“Yeah, I definitely was shocked,” Campbell said, via Giants Wire. “Shoot, I was more so just hurt, more than anything…hurt that I know what I put into it each and every week. And to be inactive for the first time in my career was definitely hurtful, was definitely shocking. A lot of different emotions [are] going on, for sure.”

Campbell added that he was appreciative of the coaching staff letting him know in advance of their plans.

“I was grateful for that, because they respected me enough to tell me early enough, and it wasn’t a blindside shock right before the game,” he said. “So I 100 percent respected that. That doesn’t take any hurt away or any pain or frustration away from it, but I definitely respected that.”

Darryl Slater of NJ.com says that the team plans on sticking with QB Tommy DeVito for Week 16 despite their loss to the Saints on Sunday.