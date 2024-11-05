NFC Notes: Trade Buzz, Azeez Ojulari, Darius Slayton, Commanders, Eagles, Giants

By
Wyatt Grindley
-

Commanders

  • According to Dianna Russini of The Athletic, the Commanders “are calling around” to add a cornerback ahead of the trade deadline. 
  • SI.com’s Albert Breer says he would understand if Washington stands pat at the trade deadline because of the way they are looking to build this team. 
  • Commanders LG Nick Allegretti said he had to pop one of LT Brandon Coleman‘s fingers back in place during the game: “I almost went down because I’m queasy He said just pull it so I just looked away… we got it back in. Never had to do it to a teammate. Glad it worked; didn’t enjoy that.” (John Keim)

Eagles

Giants

