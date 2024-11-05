NFC Notes: Trade Buzz, Azeez Ojulari, Darius Slayton, Commanders, Eagles, Giants

Commanders
- According to Dianna Russini of The Athletic, the Commanders “are calling around” to add a cornerback ahead of the trade deadline.
- SI.com’s Albert Breer says he would understand if Washington stands pat at the trade deadline because of the way they are looking to build this team.
- Commanders LG Nick Allegretti said he had to pop one of LT Brandon Coleman‘s fingers back in place during the game: “I almost went down because I’m queasy He said just pull it so I just looked away… we got it back in. Never had to do it to a teammate. Glad it worked; didn’t enjoy that.” (John Keim)
Eagles
- Tom Pelissero of NFL Media mentions that Eagles EDGE Bryce Huff could be someone who comes up in trade talks before tomorrow’s deadline.
Giants
- Per Dianna Russini of The Athletic, the Giants put OLB Azeez Ojulari on the trade block and have seen interest from the Falcons, Cardinals, and Bengals.
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports New York has no plans to move OL Evan Neal despite his lack of playing time.
- According to NFL Network, Giants WR Darius Slayton has garnered trade interest in the lead-up to next week’s deadline.
- According to NFL Network, Ojulari “could be this year’s version of Montez Sweat.”
- SI.com’s Albert Breer thinks the Giants should be more aggressive in selling veterans at the trade deadline starting with Ojulari and Slayton.
- Giants QB Daniel Jones will start in Week 10 and practice reps will remain the same, per HC Brian Daboll. (Pat Leonard)
- Daboll said K Graham Gano could be activated from injured reserve this week but he doesn’t expect OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux to be activated until after the bye week. (Dan Duggan)
