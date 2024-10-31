NFC Notes: Trade Buzz, Jameson Williams, Tyrique Stevenson, Bears, Lions, Vikings

Bears

Bears CB Tyrique Stevenson went viral in Week 8 after taunting Commanders fans while the Hail Mary play had started. Chicago WR D.J. Moore feels their leadership in the locker room needs to talk about the incident to make sure it’s known that’s not who they are as a team.

“The captains were talking about how we need to really address that,” Moore said, via 670 The Score. “I saw that he put something out that he was sorry, but we’ve still got to address it as a leadership group in front of the team.”

“But we can address it as captains, and upstairs will have to do what they’re going to do. It’s a lesson learned, for sure. He won’t do that again. But if you bench him it’s just like, that one play — it’s a big play — but that one play doesn’t define him as a player.”

When taking a look at under-the-radar trade candidates, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler writes Bears G Nate Davis is available and Chicago is prepared to cover some of his $8 million salary to facilitate a trade.

said third-round OT is unlikely to play in Week 9 after suffering a calf injury, via Scott Bair. Regarding Stevenson’s role in the conceded Hail Mary touchdown in Week 8 against the Commanders, Eberflus responded they are standing behind the player: “I’m not going to talk about Tyrique in terms of starting, not starting all those things…Tyrique has made a lot of plays…he’s going to continue to do that…We’re behind Tyrique and we’re with him all the way.” (Courtney Cronin)

Lions

Lions WR Jameson Williams recently evaded a gun charge from Detroit Police, which spurred an internal investigation about why the receiver was not charged. When asked about the situation, HC Dan Campbell responded they were aware of the matter and Williams has been completely truthful with them: “I don’t have anything further than the last week. I’ve known about all this. I know we put out a statement. Kid has been truthful to us and we’re good.” (Eric Woodyard)

Lions QB Jared Goff said he rolled his ankle but expects to practice on Thursday, via Woodyard.

Vikings

When taking a look at under-the-radar trade candidates, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler writes Vikings LB Brian Asamoah II could be traded given he hasn’t made an impact in DC Brian Flores‘ system.