NFC Notes: Trade Buzz, Preston Smith, Jameson Williams, Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears

Bears HC Matt Eberflus said that he plans to stick with OC Shane Waldron despite the team’s offensive struggles.

“We’re looking to find answers, and that’s where we’re at collectively as a group, offense and defense,” Eberflus said, via ESPN. “We’ll go through that process here today, tomorrow and implement that plan on Wednesday.”

Eberflus said he still has a high level of confidence in Waldron after being hired as the team’s offensive coordinator this past offseason.

“Our season’s been. we’ve won some and we’ve lost some,” Eberflus said. “We’re sitting at 4-4. Right now that’s where we are and it’s important that we focus on this week. That’s all we can control and doing a better job of putting our guys in position as coaches to be successful and that’s ultimately my job and the coordinator’s job secondly. So it’s important that we do a great job of that with the position coaches, partnering up with players and putting those guys in position to succeed.”

Lions

In their first outdoor game of the season, the Lions knocked off the Packers in a downpour at Lambeau Field. Detroit HC Dan Campbell isn’t surprised by their performance and believes this team can compete with anyone in any conditions.

“I’m not shocked one bit that we came out here and played pretty good football out in the elements,” Campbell said, via the team’s YouTube. “We’re built for this, man. It doesn’t matter just because we play indoors. It doesn’t matter. We can play anywhere. We can play in the snow, we play in the rain, we play in the mud. That’s just us. We are built to win, man.”

Campbell said that WR Jameson Williams will be inserted back into the lineup immediately: “I expect him to be ready to roll.” (Eric Woodyard)

will be inserted back into the lineup immediately: “I expect him to be ready to roll.” (Eric Woodyard) Tom Pelissero said there doesn’t appear to be anything imminent between the Browns and Lions regarding a potential Za’Darius Smith trade. However, the Browns did in fact wind up trading Smith to Detroit as had been reported earlier in the week.

Packers

Green Bay lost an important divisional game to the Lions in Week 9 with 10 penalties and a pick-six that was too much to overcome. Packers RB Josh Jacobs feels they beat themselves but acknowledged how the playoff-like feel from this game can help them the rest of the season.

“A lot of self-inflicted wounds, a lot of momentum-killers, a lot of drive-killers,” Jacobs said, via Wes Hodkiewicz of the team’s website. “That’s just on us, man. I feel like we’ve been getting away with a lot of it because we’ve been kind of masking it with the wins. But when you play a good team, all the little things catch up to you.”

“Right now, they’re the top team. They’re the top team in this division. We knew if we were to win this game where it would’ve put us. We knew it was gonna be a playoff-type game. We knew they’re the ones we’re chasing right now. It definitely stings but it’s a reality check.”

Dianna Russini of The Athletic reports teams have reached out to the Packers with interest in trading for OLB Preston Smith .

. Packers HC Matt LaFleur said that TE Luke Musgrave had ankle surgery today: “He will hopefully be back later this season.” (Ryan Wood)