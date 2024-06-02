NFC Notes: Trevon Diggs, Vic Fangio, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys

Cowboys DB coach Al Harris couldn’t contain his excitement when talking about CBs Trevon Diggs and DaRon Bland as the starting duo on the outside in 2024.

“[Expletive], I’m fired up,” Harris said, via the team’s website. “When you can get guys that you’ve groomed and coached, mentored, and you see your work on tape, that’s all I can ask for as a coach.”

Eagles

After a tough defensive year in 2023 where the Eagles were one of the worst defenses against the pass, Philadelphia hired DC Vic Fangio for some fresh perspective. Fangio will lean on his versatile players to allow them to run a variety of looks out of any personnel package.

“We have a system that is versatile, we like to think,” Fangio said, via Jimmy Kempski of the Philly Voice. “It needs to be versatile because every week you’re facing different strengths of an offense, different schemes. So, what you play in one week 10, 15 times, you may not play at all the next week. You have to have a versatile system for the offenses today in the NFL. What we’ll eventually do is learn what our guys are best at.”

Giants

When appearing on BLeav In Giants, former Giants LB Carl Banks thinks some fans are biased against Daniel Jones, which has made the quarterback a “sympathetic figure” going into 2024.

“I think we’re in goofy land right now. Let’s preface this: There’s a certain sector of folks that call themselves Giant fans that have made it their life’s work to (expletive) on Daniel Jones,” Banks said. “And it’s to the point — and they don’t even realize it — it’s to the point to where they’re so goofy with these takes, that it’s making Daniel Jones a sympathetic figure.”