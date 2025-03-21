NFC Notes: Tre’von Moehrig, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Seahawks’ Draft Needs, Panthers

Panthers

Carolina added S Tre’von Moehrig in free agency to address a defense that ranked near the bottom in the NFL a year ago. After four years with the Raiders, Moehrig looks to be a tough-minded player who can fill a variety of roles in the secondary.

“I really think I can just provide, just like a dog mentality, a dominant mentality, every time I’m on the field,” Moehrig said, via Kassidy Hill of the team’s website. “Just being able to line up in different spots on the field and make the offense have to think about what I’m doing and what I can present, so I think that’s what I’ll be able to bring to the table. That’s kind of what [the Panthers] were mentioning, just kind of being the Swiss Army [knife], being able to move around different spots and, like I said, just give different looks.”

Seahawks

Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic dove into the Seahawks’ current depth chart and gave his thoughts on where they could look in the draft.

Starting with the quarterback position, Dugar brings up GM John Schneider’s desire to draft a quarterback every year but wouldn’t expect them to use more than a day three pick on one this year.

At running back, Dugar feels Seattle can wait until day three for a running back because of their low-cost options in the room.

Dugar believes the Seahawks “could justify taking [a receiver] in any of the first three rounds” and another one later because of the lack of youth at the position outside of Jaxon Smith-Njigba .

. On the offensive line, Dugar thinks the Seahawks need at least one starting-caliber interior player in the first two rounds. He believes they should add a center and a guard to compete for the starting jobs.

Finally, Dugar says Seattle should look for a starting-caliber defensive back should they opt against extending S Coby Bryant or CB Riq Woolen.

Seattle added WRs Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Cooper Kupp in free agency after trading WR D.K. Metcalf and releasing WR Tyler Lockett. Valdes-Scantling isn’t looking to replace the departed Seahawks and will focus on being the best version of himself.

“You don’t try to fill those shoes,” Valdes-Scantling said, via Ari Horton of the team’s website. “You can’t do that. You go out and you be the best version of yourself and whatever that looks like is what it looks like. . . . You can’t really recreate something that’s only created once. You just go out and be the best version of yourself and it’s gotta be enough.”