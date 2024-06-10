NFC Notes: Trevor Penning, Tommy Tremble, Bryce Young, Panthers, Saints

Panthers

Panthers OLB D.J. Wonnum was not present during the team’s organized activities on due to an injury and HC Dave Canales explained Wonnum’s situation and updated when he could return.

“Just working through some different things,” Canales said, via Anthony Rizzuti of the Panthers Wire. “He had some complications . . . he had a quadricep tendon rupture there. And so he had a repair and there was some different things they had to clean out. So it’s kinda just like this back-and-forth trying to get him as healthy as we can so we can get him on the field and get him back to full speed. So he’s still kinda working through some of those things.”

Panthers

Panthers TE Tommy Tremble had good things to say about QB Bryce Young after a few sessions together in OTAs. Despite a tough rookie season, Tremble has faith in Young to turn it around in 2024.

“He’s throwing the ball with confidence,” Tremble said, via ESPN’s David Newton. “He’s not worried about a thousand things like last year. You saw that deep ball to Adam. He’s having fun with it.”

“He’s got everyone on the field he can trust that he can get the ball to. And having that trust with everybody is going to help him make his decisions and just make the right throw every time.”

Saints

Saints OT Trevor Penning is moving over to RT in OTAs while first-round OT Taliese Fuaga gets the work at LT. Penning is excited for the new opportunity on the left side but also downplayed how difficult it will be.

“It’s a fresh start. It’s a whole new offense, new side of the line,” Penning said, via the team’s YouTube. “Kind of flushed the past almost, learned from the past, move on. That’s kind of what I’ve gotten out of it. Fresh start, yeah.”

“It’s not as much as you would probably think. Because the whole offseason we train, when I’m down in Frisco with Duke Manyweather, we train both sides. So it’s already kind of, I’ve been there (at right tackle) already. We work on that down there fifty-fifty. So it’s not too much of a change.”