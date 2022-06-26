NFC Notes: Trey Lance, 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks

“The biggest thing with Trey that people have to realize is he is younger,” Shanahan said, via SI.com. “He has more horsepower inside of him than I think he even knows of. Just from the whole talent, but also what he’s made of, how intelligent he is. I think he’s going to be able to overcome adversity. I do believe he’s going to handle this pressure. It’s going to be hard — that’s what the position is. And there are only so many people in this world who have the talent to be put in this spot — there might be 32 of them. But there definitely aren’t 32 who have the talent and who have the stuff inside that allows you to handle that position through the ups and downs.”

“I don’t care how good you are, people are going to come after you. You look at people like Peyton Manning who played so much football in his life and what he did his rookie year and how many picks he threw, he was made of the right stuff, and he was able to overcome things.” Shanahan added. “But you really don’t know until you get your ass kicked, because that’s when it starts. And you’re going to. It might be preseason, it might be Week 1, but it’s going to happen, and then we’ll know if you can play. How do you come to practice on Wednesday? How do you get in a position where that ain’t happening again? Some guys are like, ‘How do I avoid that?’ The guys on our team have the ability. Our quarterback has the ability. A lot of guys you don’t know about having the ability. We’re going to put them through the wringer during the season, then you find if they can do it for the long haul.”

Cardinals

Cardinals LB Markus Golden revealed that he felt he was the No. 1 pass rusher in Arizona even when LB Chandler Jones was still with the team. So far, he has had three seasons of posting double-digit sacks in his career.

“Even when Chandler was here, I’m the No. 1 guy to me,” Golden said, via Darren Urban of AZCardinals.com. “That’s why I’m able to perform at a high level no matter who I am playing with. I respect him and learned a lot from Chandler. I can seriously say he helped me become the player I am today. But whether I am playing with Chandler or anyone else, I feel like I’m a No. 1 (pass rusher.) You’ve got to have that mindset.”

“I felt weird coming in the first day because Chandler wasn’t out there,” Golden continued. “It felt crazy. But at the same time, I’m glad we’ve got the guys we’ve got. Like everyone has been saying, you can’t replace Chandler. But you can get out there and hunt. I’m going to do my part and hunt and know the guys we’ve got are going to be ready to hunt too. I’m working hard for you, and I hope you do the right thing for me. That’s just how I am. I’m not worried about to the point, ‘Man, I’m not going to play, I’m not going to do this or that.’ But the fact is, you do out, you work hard, and if you go out and compete and do your job at a high level, and you’ve got the organization’s back, you just expect them to have your back too.”

