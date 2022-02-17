NFC Notes: Trey Lance, 49ers, Rams, Seahawks, Russell Wilson

49ers
- An ESPN roundtable of national reporters Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano plus 49ers beat reporter Nick Wagoner look at the situation with 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo, who is expected to be traded this offseason.
- Wagoner writes San Francisco is hoping for a second or third-round pick plus something else, either in this draft or in 2023. While they don’t have the leverage of being able to plausibly claim they can keep Garoppolo or his contract, they do have the benefit of a lot of teams needing quarterback help.
- Wagoner adds Garoppolo’s $25.5 million cap hit for 2022 makes an extension a strong possibility wherever he’s traded, which could winnow down the potential fits some. But Graziano adds that’s not a bad number for a competent starting quarterback these days.
- Fox Sports’ Jay Glazer says there was a time when the 49ers were planning to play QB Trey Lance over Garoppolo. However, Garoppolo continued to improve his play and therefore has maintained his value going into this offseason.
- Glazer adds the 49ers are “enamored” with how Lance has progressed behind the scenes. He’s still a young quarterback and is learning HC Kyle Shanahan‘s complicated offense but there is a lot of optimism for him in 2022.
Rams
- The Athletic’s Jourdan Rodrigue weighs in on all the retirement speculation regarding various members of the organization, including HC Sean McVay and DT Aaron Donald. She says a quote from McVay that kicked off a lot of the furor was in response to being asked directly if he’d coach until he was 60.
- Rodrigue says her understanding is there’s never been any serious scenario presented to the Rams in which McVay would not be coaching in 2022. She adds she thinks as long as Matthew Stafford is the quarterback, McVay will be hooked to stay around.
- With regards to Donald, Rodrigue gets the sense he might actually be contemplating retirement more seriously, and she believes it’s due to family considerations more than his contract. She expects him to take some time to decide but guesses that in the end the prospect of playing with this group to contend for another title lures him back.
- Other Rams players on retirement watch include LT Andrew Whitworth and P Johnny Hekker, per Rodrigue.
- According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the University of Kentucky is preparing for the “very real possibility” it loses OC Liam Coen to the Rams. Coen has not yet been offered the Rams’ job, but reuniting McVay would be enticing.
- Rams COO Kevin Demoff downplayed any retirement speculation for McVay following the Super Bowl parade: “You just saw Sean on stage…he’s ready to go defend our title.” (Rodrigue)
- The Rams blocked a request from the Vikings to interview DBs assistant Jonathan Cooley. (Rodrigue)
Seahawks
- An ESPN roundtable of national reporters Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano plus Seahawks beat reporter Brady Henderson look at the situation with Seahawks QB Russell Wilson. Fowler says as things stand now, the early word from people with the Seahawks is they would be surprised if Wilson is traded.
- Henderson has heard the same thing and adds he also gets the sense the Seahawks don’t think they’re that far away from being able to retool and contend in an NFC that looks pretty wide open.
- Graziano points out Wilson has just two years and $51 million remaining on his contract, so he could look to stay patient and leverage a big season in 2022 into a massive deal or trade in 2023 depending on what he wants at the time.
- Fowler also points out Seahawks exec Alonzo Highsmith was a high-ranking exec in the Browns’ front office when they drafted QB Baker Mayfield, which is worth keeping in mind down the road should Mayfield come available and Seattle need a quarterback.
- Seahawks DC Clint Hurtt said the team will be more aggressive on the defensive side of the ball this year, including blitzing more often: “One thing that is going to be significantly different this year is we are going to be aggressive.” (Brady Henderson)
- Hurtt called it a “home run” to add assistant HC Sean Desai to his staff, saying it was critical to have that defensive back background since Hurtt’s is with the D-line: “His nickname is Doc. Definitely a sharp guy.” (Henderson)
- Hurtt said it was his responsibility to utilize DB Jamal Adams skillset in the best way possible: “Jamal is still a difference-maker. How we use him? That’s going to be on me. It’s our responsibility, my responsibility, to make sure we put him in positions so he can be at his very best. We know how great he is at doing that.” (Curtis Crabtree)
- Hurtt expects the defense to utilize more 3-4 and odd-front looks while maintaining the defense will still work out of multiple sets and fronts. (Crabtree)
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!