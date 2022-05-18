NFC Notes: Trey Lance, Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks

49ers
- Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle believes a “bogus narrative” this offseason is the 49ers waiting to see how Trey Lance performs in OTAs and training camp before trading Jimmy Garoppolo.
- Branch doesn’t think San Francisco is still looking to evaluate Lance given they nearly traded Garoppolo in February before he suffered a shoulder injury.
- Branch notes seventh-round QB Brock Purdy‘s lack of arm strength wasn’t overly exaggerated and is “probably comparable” to former 49ers and current Raiders QB Nick Mullens.
- Branch points out 49ers WR Deebo Samuel recently re-followed the organization on social media and the situation appears to be cooling.
- As for positions that San Francisco still hasn’t addressed, Branch lists the interior offensive line, strong safety, and backup tight end spots.
- NBC Sports’ Matt Maiocco notes Lance, not Garoppolo, has been reaching out to all the incoming rookies to welcome them to the team and coordinate any workouts. It’s just another small sign of him transitioning into the leadership role.
- Garoppolo will be out until July as he continues rehabbing from shoulder surgery, which has negated any trade value he had, but Maiocco writes it seems “absurd” to him to keep Garoppolo and his cap hit if they don’t plan on him being the starter.
- Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer thinks July 1 is the key date to watch for a Garoppolo trade to happen by, as there’s some hope he could begin throwing in late June and prove to teams he’s healthy enough to play. That gives other teams a chance to see their current passers at OTAs.
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler notes that as far as he knows, Samuel hasn’t rescinded his trade request. Samuel’s agent, Tori Dandy, negotiated the four-year, $100 million deal the Eagles gave WR A.J. Brown, which serves as a potential template for San Francisco.
- Fowler adds, however, that 49ers DE Nick Bosa might be the higher priority for them given the position he plays. Fowler thinks Bosa is waiting for the Rams to redo DT Aaron Donald‘s deal, which will likely be north of $30 million a year, and plans to ask for something similar.
Cardinals
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler writes now that the draft has come and gone and QB Kyler Murray remains a Cardinal, the two sides can drill in on an extension.
- Fowler asked some other executives around the league and the general thought is the conversation should start at around $40 million a year for Murray.
Seahawks
- The Athletic’s Michael-Shawn Dugar thinks Seahawks QB Geno Smith‘s familiarity with the system will give him the edge in the quarterback battle against Drew Lock. He also adds Lock’s penchant for turnovers is not going to fly for HC Pete Carroll if he doesn’t fix that.
- Dugar mentions the Seahawks drafting second-round RB Kenneth Walker isn’t necessarily curtains for RB Chris Carson. There is legitimate uncertainty about his availability though.
- Realistically, Dugar says this is between a four and eight-win Seahawks team that won’t be contenders regardless of what Carroll and GM John Schneider say. He adds the two have some job security unless Seattle starts getting blown out left and right in 2022, then it could get hairy.
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler points out the Seahawks have definitely had opportunities to trade WR D.K. Metcalf, so the fact he’s still in Seattle bodes well for a long-term deal.
