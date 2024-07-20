NFC Notes: Trey Lance, Kelee Ringo, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys

Cowboys QB Trey Lance is entering the final season of his rookie contract after the team declined his fifth-year option. Lance discussed how he’s preparing for the upcoming season and touched on a mechanical change that’s helped his performance.

“I’ve got no reason not to [be here],” Lance said, via ESPN’s Todd Archer. “I think of it that way. I guess I’m not in any position to have any slipups or anything like that, so for me, it’s a no-brainer. I feel healthy. I feel great. And every time I come out here, I get better. So it’s one of those things where I would feel guilty if I was out there doing something else.”

“I didn’t even know it could be like how it is now. Just getting my front foot down, not striding. It’s all about my feet and my feet hitting the ground the right way. Your arm is kind of a reaction to what your lower half does.”

Eagles

Eagles CB Kelee Ringo thinks the organization’s additions of first-round CB Quinyon Mitchell and second-round CB Cooper DeJean will help push their entire position group to improve.

“It’s a great opportunity to compete and work,” Ringo said, via Dave Spadaro of the team’s site. “Of course, every single player in the building is a great player. It’s ultimately going to make our group better. Everything is up for grabs.”

Ringo feels he’s “a little more patient” going into the second year of his career and is playing at a faster pace.

“Having a year under my belt has definitely helped me be more calm with my play and helping me learn what strategies they’re using against me,” Ringo said. “I’m a little more patient, I’m processing the game more and not having to think as much as I used to. I just feel I’m playing faster and thinking less.”

Although Ringo thinks he played well in 2023, he still sees room to improve.

“I thought I played pretty decent, but I feel like there is always room to get better, specifically at the corner position. I feel like it’s one of the hardest positions on the field. Little things like coming out of my breaks, being able to see what offenses are doing against me, seeing formations, and just learning concepts and things like that can definitely help you play at a higher level than I did last year.”

Giants

Giants WR Wan’Dale Robinson is completely healthy this offseason after spending last offseason recovering from a knee injury. Robinson pointed out the difference in being able to put his full attention on his craft at 100 percent health.

“It’s completely night and day,” Robinson said, via John Fennelly of the Giants Wire. “Last year around this time I wasn’t running routes, barely sprinting. To come out here now and be able to go for a full practice and not worry about my knee at all, it’s like I said, night and day.”

“I feel like I’m kind of back to myself all the way. Having a full offseason to train and not have to rehab, so it was a really big deal to me just to be able to go back home and do everything I was able to do ask and get back to myself.”