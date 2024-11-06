NFC Notes: Trey Lance, Marshon Lattimore, Azeez Ojulari, Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders

Washington is trading their third-round pick in the deal for CB Marshon Lattimore , not the pick they received from the Eagles for WR Jahan Dotson . (JP Finlay)

Cowboys

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on QB Trey Lance possibly getting a chance with QB Dak Prescott going on IR: “He’s going to be front and center a lot. There are things we can do with him that I think can add punch to the offense.” (Nick Harris)

: “Talented. A little raw. Comp is too much…like way too much. Basically a net 5th. Probably is most like Tolbert of the guys there. Just my opinion. Not a bad player but to include a 4th is rich.” The Panthers are sending the Chiefs’ 2025 fourth-round pick to Dallas in the trade for Mingo. (Mike Kaye )

Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb is dealing with an AC joint issue but Jones is hopeful he won’t miss any time since he returned to the game. (Todd Archer)

Jones reiterated his belief in HC Mike McCarthy despite the rough start: “I’m good with Mike. I know how hard he works. I like his football mind. I know how good he works. He’s got, in my mind, an outstanding coaching record. He’s really good with the players. They think highly of him. He’s got a lot of fire in his belly. So, I’m just giving you this, I like the positives I see. And by the way, frankly, some of the best coaches I’ve been around, I got to see them when times were bad.” (Jon Machota)

Giants

In Week 9, Commanders WR Terry McLaurin went for two touchdowns in their win over the Giants. McLaurin explained how he picked up on New York CB Deonte Banks‘ tendencies and used them to his advantage to beat Banks in man coverage for the scores.

“I knew Banks likes to really slow play routes in the red zone. He likes to kind of, no pun intended, bank inside, meaning he takes inside leverage,” McLaurin said, via SI.com’s Patricia Traina. “I knew he was playing a little head-up on that route and so I watched the Cleveland game when Amari Cooper kind of rocked him a little bit. That was more of a true slant and mine was kind of more of a one-step slant, but the same principles apply.”

“He’s not really aggressive in the red zone for whatever reason and so I knew if I came off a little urgently, he would probably try to get hands-on quickly and that could make a really bang, bang play.”

Dan Duggan reports the Giants did not get any offers better than a sixth-round pick for OLB Azeez Ojulari .

. Todd Archer notes that the Giants will receive a 2026 sixth-round pick from the Cowboys as a part of trading DT Jordan Phillips given he was released after appearing in just two games for Dallas.