NFC Notes: Tucker Kraft, DeMarvion Overshown, Mack Perry, Cowboys, Packers

Cowboys

Cowboys LB DeMarvion Overshown is entering the final year of his contract. Todd Archer of ESPN writes that Dallas will have a tough dilemma if franchised WR George Pickens has a Pro Bowl season and Overshown remains healthy.

Packers

Packers S Mark Perry is on his sixth team in three years with zero appearances in a regular-season game after being an undrafted free agent in 2024. Perry feels he has a real chance to make Green Bay’s roster out of camp this year, and he thinks the new coaching staff on defense and special teams will only help his chances of making a lasting first impression.

“They told me that, obviously, I had a really good opportunity,” Perry said, via SI.com’s Bill Huber. “They expected me to stick around during the offseason and be able to get some more time with the coaches.”

“I think being able to be there throughout the offseason and, obviously, with the new coaches that came in and just being able to get familiar with them was really good for me.”

Perry believes he’s on a level playing field with a new special teams and defensive staff and contrasted it to when he joined the team last season and had to catch up to the rest of the guys learning DC Jeff Hafley’s system.

“It was a really good opportunity, honestly. Even from a special teams standpoint, new special teams coordinator and everybody’s learning. So, that also helped because, obviously, even when I came in at the end of the year, I’m still learning the different things that Coach Hafley did and the rest of the guys already have a great understanding of it because they’ve been playing it all year.”

“So, just trying to pick their brains about it and they fully know everything already. Now it’s kind of like we’re helping each other learn at the same time vs. them just telling me stuff.”

Although Perry doesn’t have the professional experience at safety like others on the roster, he thinks his effort, communication and understanding of the scheme will help give him the best chance to contribute outside of only special teams.

“I think you’re going to have somebody on the back end that has experience,” he said. “Obviously, I had a lot of experience in college but not as much in the pros, but I still view myself as a player that can contribute, somebody that’s going to bring a lot of energy, a lot of effort and just a calming presence to the secondary, just knowing where to be, when to be there, communicating and making sure everybody’s on the same page.

“I think that’s something that the last few years I really tried to hang my hat onto was just knowing the playbook front to back. Not even just my job, but where am I expecting my help to be at, so that I could be more effective, whether it’s in coverage or run support or whatever. I think there’s a lot of things that I do really well. And then, obviously, every player has weaknesses that he needs to work on. I just try to stay mindful of that and be able to come to work and work on those things daily.”

Packers

Packers TE Tucker Kraft is entering the final year of his rookie contract. Rob Demovsky of ESPN writes that a contract for Kraft appears to be up next for Green Bay after finalizing deals for WRs Jayden Reed and Christian Watson .

is entering the final year of his rookie contract. Rob Demovsky of ESPN writes that a contract for Kraft appears to be up next for Green Bay after finalizing deals for WRs and . Demovsky could see the Packers waiting for Kraft to return from his torn ACL to pursue an extension.

In the end, Demovsky thinks its likely for Kraft to get a new contract and wouldn’t be surprise if he finalizes lucrative extension before the season.