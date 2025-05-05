NFC Notes: Ty Hamilton, Will Johnson, Jalen Milroe, Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks

Cardinals

Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon said that the team had CB Will Johnson “graded very high” going into the second round and that the team had no issue selecting him.

“So when he was sitting there, I’m like, ‘Dude, am I missing something? Like, this is the best corner in the draft. Like, what are we talking about?’ And there was a group of players we liked, right when we were picking, and that was kind of a no-brainer, too,” Gannon said. “We’re like: ‘We think this guy’s a starting corner, and just the person is phenomenal.’ The intangibles. He’s very intelligent. And it really is a scheme fit for us, too, so it was like; ‘Dude, let’s take that guy.’ So when we picked him it was like; ‘Holy cow, man.’ I did not think he was going to be there.”

Rams

The Rams moved up in the draft to select DT Ty Hamilton, brother of Jaguars DT DaVon Hamilton. Both played at Ohio State and are now in the NFL together, with Ty Hamilton commenting on his experience of being drafted by Los Angeles.

“It was great,” Hamilton said, via RamsWire.com. “They said they love my tape and they’re excited to have me on the team. I’m just excited to be a Ram. It’s very exciting. For a team to be able to take a chance on you at all, it’s not guaranteed that anybody gets drafted here. For the Rams to be able to take the opportunity and draft me, I was just super excited and super blessed to be able to have the opportunity to be a Ram.”

“I think it’s very exciting,” Hamilton added. “Being able to step in there, be a rookie and be able to come in and make an impact is something that I dreamt of doing. Being able to go in there, learn from the older guys, see them and really pick their brains to see what’s good about them. I have not watched a lot of tape but being able to have a young line, I just see a lot of potential. They have a lot of young guys with a lot of potential to be able to go in there and really set the tone. For teams that don’t really know too much about the Rams with being able to go out there, really set the tone and really hit them in the head. It’s a lot more mental than physical. Everybody is good in the league, but it’s how you take those mental reps. Being able to understand that and enjoy the process every step of the way is something he’s taught me.”

“Playing in California, there’s nothing like it,” Hamilton concluded. “That field, that stadium with the sun out, it’s amazing. Being able to be in LA now, that experience gives me a little extra. I’m just excited to get out there and explore a little bit. I bring a lot of physicality. I’m a dominant run stopper, a guy that can also play on third down and rush the passer a little bit. You’re going to get a hard-nosed guy that’s ready to work, a great locker room guy with no issues off the field.”

Seahawks Seahawks QB Jalen Milroe is looking forward to starting his career in Seattle on the right foot and earning the respect of the players in the locker room who already have NFL experience under their belts. “I’m a student of the game and I’ve got to earn the trust and respect of everyone in the locker room,” Milroe said on NFL Network. “Meeting extra with the coaching staff, getting around the guys in the room, learning, growing, because no matter what work I have, I’ve got to be the best quarterback I can be. No. 1, got to pay respect to the guys in the room. These guys have had reps in the NFL, competed at a high level, so as a young guy, all I want to do is pay respect to the veterans.”