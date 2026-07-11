NFC Notes: Ty Simpson, Devon Witherspoon, 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

The 49ers hired former rival Seahawks LB K.J. Wright as a defensive quality control coach ahead of the 2024 season, and he’s preparing for his third year on the staff. Commanders LB coach Ken Norton Jr. was Wright’s DC in Seattle for some time, and he expressed the utmost confidence that Wright’s ceiling as a coach could be all the way as a head coach someday.

“K.J. can take this as far as he wants to,” Norton Jr. said, via Matt Barrows of The Athletic. “He understands that if he’s gonna be a great coach, the little things matter. It’s the little things that take care of big things. He doesn’t have an ego that gets in the way.

“If K.J. wants to be the greatest linebackers coach ever, if he wants to be a defensive coordinator, if he wants to be a head coach — it’s all out there for him.”

While Wright isn’t so sure he ever wants to become a head coach, it’s clear he plans to work his way up to an LBs coach and eventually a DC.

“I do want to be a really good linebackers coach, and I do know I want to be a defensive coordinator. I for sure know that. And so I’m working toward that. And we’ll see. We’ll see once it gets past that point. Ask me again once I become defensive coordinator.”

Rams

Rams first-round QB Ty Simpson was drafted to be the long-term solution at the position, but for the short-term, he’ll be learning behind reigning MVP QB Matthew Stafford. Simpson isn’t taking it for granted that he has someone like Stafford in the room with him, and he appreciates the veteran continuing to provide constant mentorship.

“I mean, he’s the MVP for a reason,” Simpson said, via ESPN’s Sarah Barshop. Everything he does, he’s so just aware of everything. Aware of how everything works [and is] so detailed. Being in the room with him is just such a blessing.”

“I really appreciate him and Stetson [Bennett IV] taking me in and answering all the questions I have. I know I’m probably annoying them, but it’s been really helpful. I can’t thank them enough.”

“[Stafford has] taken us all in. And I really appreciate it because he didn’t have to do that. And anything that I can ask him and I can just take in, I’m willing to. So like I said, I hope I’m not annoying him, but I really appreciate the big brother kind of role that he’s playing in my development.”

Seahawks

Seahawks CB Devon Witherspoon is entering the final year of his rookie contract before playing under his fifth-year option in 2027. Brady Henderson of ESPN notes that negotiations haven’t gone as smoothly for Witherspoon compared to WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba .

is entering the final year of his rookie contract before playing under his fifth-year option in 2027. Brady Henderson of ESPN notes that negotiations haven’t gone as smoothly for Witherspoon compared to WR . Henderson writes that all signs point to Witherspoon becoming the league’s highest-paid cornerback.