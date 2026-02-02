NFC Notes: Tyler Allgeier, Dan Morgan, Michael Penix, Falcons, Panthers

Falcons

Falcons QB Michael Penix, Jr. said his goal is to be available for the team’s season opener next year.

“My expectation is to get healthy as soon as possible,” Penix said, via Around The NFL. “Obviously, it’s up to the doctor. He has the last word [on my availability to play]. I know that whenever he does give me that word, I’ll be 100% confident in everything that I can do. So, I’m super excited for it. For me, I look forward to being back Week 1, but, like I said, we’ll see. I just got to do everything in my power to make sure I’m ready for that.” It’s no guarantee that Penix will be able to return. He had surgery in late November and the recovery is typically nine to 12 months. However, he’s well aware of the process having been through it before and thinks he can get back. “It’s something I’ve done before,” Penix also said. “I’ve always came back stronger. I’ve always came back better. So, I don’t think anything less will happen. I feel like I’m in a good spot right now. I’m getting better each and every day. I’m just taking the rehab one day at a time.” Per Tori McElhaney, Tokunbo “Tumbo” Abanikanda has been named the director of scouting for the Falcons.

Falcons

Falcons RB Tyler Allgeier is set to become an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career and admitted he has no idea what to expect or if he will return to Atlanta next season, given that they already have a starting running back.

“I couldn’t tell you (what’s going to happen),” Allgeier said, via Gabriel Burns of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “We’ll see what happens. We’re playing a waiting game; we’ll see what the future holds. I mean — it’s interesting how it works. Free agency doesn’t just happen… We’ve been through years of it — whatever the year is, you think about starting opportunities and what you’ve done in the past. Obviously, my mindset is about earning those chances. I’ve had featured roles before, things I’ve executed during games, but it’s always about being ready to come back again. We’ve trained for this. We’ll see what happens. The goal is to put ourselves in position, put enough film out there, and let it play out.”

Panthers

Panthers GM Dan Morgan explained why he believes Carolina will be a hot free agent destination this offseason.

“I think any free agent will tell you they wanna go to a place that has a good culture,” Morgan stated. “They wanna win. All these free agents wanna win. Obviously, they wanna get paid—but it also really depends on the location and culture of the team. And I think Charlotte is a great place to live. Whether you’re single, whether you have a family—I think it’s really good. So, yeah, I think this is definitely a spot that’s gonna become a destination with Coach [Dave] Canales and his staff—developing players and getting players better, the culture that he creates on a day-to-day basis. So I think it’s definitely gonna be easier for us. But, I know as well as everybody knows, that money talks. But at the same time, I think that we’ve really established the culture here of winning. We’re headed in the right direction, I think players that notice of that and I think that they’re gonna be excited to come here.”