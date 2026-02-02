NFC Notes: Tyler Booker, Staff Moves, Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders
- According to Aaron Wilson, the Commanders are moving on from pass rush specialist/assistant LB coach Ryan Kerrigan, player development coach Pete Ohnegian, and assistant DL coach Sharrif Floyd.
Cowboys
- Tom Pelissero reports that Texas Tech OLB coach and former NFL DL C.J. Ah You is set to interview for the same role with the Steelers on Tuesday and has already interviewed with the Cowboys.
- Reviewing the team’s 2025 rookie class, Todd Archer believes that G Tyler Booker could make the jump to being a Pro Bowl player in just his second season and will be a building block on the offensive line going forward.
- Despite finishing with just two sacks, Cowboys HC Brian Schottenheimer believes that DE Donovan Ezeiruaku is destined to be a star and is a complete end rather than just a pass rusher.
- The team had a similar situation with a slow-starting defensive end in the past who went on to become a star in his second season, DeMarcus Lawrence.
- Archer notes that while third-round CB Shavon Revel is expected to be a starter, the team could look to draft a cornerback as early as round one.
Giants
- CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz reports the Giants are expected to hire former Michigan OL coach Grant Newsome to their staff under new HC John Harbaugh.
